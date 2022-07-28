Waldron Private Wealth LLC Has $230,000 Position in PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR)

Waldron Private Wealth LLC increased its position in PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR – Get Rating) by 4.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,619 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 119 shares during the quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in PACCAR were worth $230,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Paragon Capital Management Ltd acquired a new position in shares of PACCAR in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Disciplined Investments LLC increased its position in PACCAR by 280.0% during the 1st quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 323 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 238 shares during the period. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new stake in PACCAR during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co increased its position in PACCAR by 800.0% during the 1st quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 585 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 520 shares during the period. Finally, St. James Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in PACCAR during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.56% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

PCAR has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of PACCAR from $102.00 to $104.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Cowen decreased their target price on shares of PACCAR from $100.00 to $92.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of PACCAR from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. StockNews.com raised shares of PACCAR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of PACCAR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $100.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $94.69.

PACCAR Trading Up 2.4 %

NASDAQ PCAR opened at $89.07 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $83.84 and its 200-day moving average is $87.16. PACCAR Inc has a one year low of $77.00 and a one year high of $97.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.68, a PEG ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 2.47 and a quick ratio of 2.22.

PACCAR (NASDAQ:PCAR – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The company reported $2.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.81 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $6.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.57 billion. PACCAR had a return on equity of 17.20% and a net margin of 8.21%. The business’s revenue was up 26.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.41 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that PACCAR Inc will post 7.17 EPS for the current year.

PACCAR Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 7th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 17th will be paid a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 16th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.53%. PACCAR’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.94%.

About PACCAR

PACCAR Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes light, medium, and heavy-duty commercial trucks in the United States, Europe, Mexico, South America, Australia, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Truck, Parts, and Financial Services. The Truck segment designs, manufactures, and distributes trucks for the over-the-road and off-highway hauling of commercial and consumer goods.

Further Reading

