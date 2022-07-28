Waldron Private Wealth LLC Increases Stock Position in Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM)

Waldron Private Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM – Get Rating) by 7.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,032 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 138 shares during the period. Waldron Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Yum! Brands were worth $240,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. CVA Family Office LLC grew its position in shares of Yum! Brands by 43.6% during the first quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 280 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in shares of Yum! Brands by 8.7% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,114 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $155,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. LCM Capital Management Inc grew its position in shares of Yum! Brands by 1.3% during the first quarter. LCM Capital Management Inc now owns 7,064 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $837,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. grew its position in shares of Yum! Brands by 14.7% during the first quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. now owns 780 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $92,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its position in shares of Yum! Brands by 93.7% during the fourth quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 244 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. 79.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Yum! Brands alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

YUM has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of Yum! Brands from $140.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Yum! Brands from $146.00 to $142.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Yum! Brands from $124.00 to $120.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Yum! Brands from $148.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of Yum! Brands from $136.00 to $133.00 in a research report on Monday. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Yum! Brands currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $137.67.

Yum! Brands Stock Up 2.3 %

NYSE:YUM opened at $120.51 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $34.37 billion, a PE ratio of 21.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.02. Yum! Brands, Inc. has a 52-week low of $108.37 and a 52-week high of $139.85. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $116.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of $118.99.

Yum! Brands (NYSE:YUM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The restaurant operator reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.07 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $1.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.59 billion. Yum! Brands had a negative return on equity of 16.34% and a net margin of 24.80%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.07 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Yum! Brands, Inc. will post 4.63 earnings per share for the current year.

Yum! Brands Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 30th were paid a dividend of $0.57 per share. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 26th. Yum! Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.38%.

Yum! Brands Profile

(Get Rating)

YUM! Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises quick service restaurants worldwide. It operates through four segments: the KFC Division, the Taco Bell Division, the Pizza Hut Division, and the Habit Burger Grill Division. The company operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, Taco Bell, and The Habit Burger Grill brands, which specialize in chicken, pizza, made-to-order chargrilled burgers, sandwiches, Mexican-style food categories, and other food products.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Yum! Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Yum! Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.