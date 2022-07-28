Trex Company, Inc. (NYSE:TREX) Position Decreased by Shell Asset Management Co.

Shell Asset Management Co. decreased its holdings in shares of Trex Company, Inc. (NYSE:TREX – Get Rating) by 34.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 33,632 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 17,839 shares during the period. Shell Asset Management Co.’s holdings in Trex were worth $2,197,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Trex in the first quarter worth about $54,000. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Trex by 16.3% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 179,428 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $24,228,000 after buying an additional 25,086 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Trex by 6.0% in the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 32,650 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $4,408,000 after buying an additional 1,860 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Trex by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 6,827 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $922,000 after buying an additional 210 shares during the period. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new position in shares of Trex in the fourth quarter worth about $239,000. Institutional investors own 93.63% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on TREX shares. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Trex from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 20th. Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of Trex from $120.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Trex in a research report on Monday, April 25th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $60.00 price target for the company. B. Riley raised shares of Trex from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $88.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. Finally, Loop Capital lowered shares of Trex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $118.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $87.94.

NYSE:TREX opened at $60.73 on Thursday. Trex Company, Inc. has a 12 month low of $49.31 and a 12 month high of $140.98. The firm has a market cap of $6.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.21, a P/E/G ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.47. The company’s 50 day moving average is $58.93 and its 200-day moving average is $70.73.

Trex (NYSE:TREX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The construction company reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.08. Trex had a net margin of 17.90% and a return on equity of 38.31%. The company had revenue of $339.23 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $326.67 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.42 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 38.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Trex Company, Inc. will post 2.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Trex Company, Inc manufactures and distributes decking, railing, and outdoor living products and accessories for residential and commercial markets in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Trex Residential and Trex Commercial. It offers decking products under the names Trex Transcend, Trex Select, and Trex Enhance for protection against fading, staining, mold, and scratching; Trex Hideaway, a hidden fastening system; and Trex DeckLighting, a LED dimmable deck lighting for use on posts, floors, and steps.

