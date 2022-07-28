Shell Asset Management Co. Has $2.15 Million Stock Position in Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR)

Shell Asset Management Co. raised its stake in shares of Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR – Get Rating) by 5.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 46,879 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,442 shares during the quarter. Shell Asset Management Co.’s holdings in Carrier Global were worth $2,150,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its holdings in Carrier Global by 16.7% during the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 69,450,096 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,766,967,000 after purchasing an additional 9,951,763 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors boosted its holdings in shares of Carrier Global by 8.5% in the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 65,581,967 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,557,121,000 after acquiring an additional 5,135,409 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Carrier Global by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 36,737,089 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,998,054,000 after acquiring an additional 876,829 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Carrier Global by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 20,675,405 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,121,435,000 after acquiring an additional 218,963 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Carrier Global by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 16,524,821 shares of the company’s stock worth $894,043,000 after acquiring an additional 439,530 shares in the last quarter. 85.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Carrier Global stock opened at $39.54 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $37.18 and a two-hundred day moving average of $42.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.09, a PEG ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.35. Carrier Global Co. has a 52 week low of $34.12 and a 52 week high of $58.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 1.74.

Carrier Global ( NYSE:CARR Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.07. Carrier Global had a net margin of 12.93% and a return on equity of 28.53%. The business had revenue of $4.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.55 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.48 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Carrier Global Co. will post 2.28 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 23rd will be given a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 22nd. Carrier Global’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.87%.

Several research analysts have recently commented on CARR shares. TheStreet downgraded Carrier Global from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, April 29th. Bank of America downgraded Carrier Global from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. Credit Suisse Group set a $41.00 target price on Carrier Global in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of Carrier Global from $53.00 to $43.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 23rd. Finally, KeyCorp dropped their price objective on shares of Carrier Global from $48.00 to $44.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $49.56.

Carrier Global Corporation provides heating, ventilating, and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire, security, and building automation technologies worldwide. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Refrigeration, and Fire & Security. The HVAC segment provides products, controls, services, and solutions to meet the heating, cooling, and ventilation needs of residential and commercial customers.

