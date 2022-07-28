Bio-Techne Co. (NASDAQ:TECH) Shares Sold by Shell Asset Management Co.

Shell Asset Management Co. lessened its stake in Bio-Techne Co. (NASDAQ:TECH – Get Rating) by 6.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,398 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 356 shares during the quarter. Shell Asset Management Co.’s holdings in Bio-Techne were worth $2,338,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Arizona State Retirement System raised its stake in Bio-Techne by 2.8% during the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 10,938 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $4,737,000 after acquiring an additional 298 shares during the period. Metis Global Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Bio-Techne during the first quarter worth about $269,000. Values First Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Bio-Techne by 1.1% during the first quarter. Values First Advisors Inc. now owns 4,420 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,914,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the period. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH raised its stake in Bio-Techne by 22.9% during the first quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 30,975 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $13,413,000 after acquiring an additional 5,780 shares during the period. Finally, Hallmark Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Bio-Techne by 11.4% during the first quarter. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. now owns 734 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $318,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.36% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Bio-Techne

In other news, Director Robert V. Baumgartner acquired 300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 10th. The shares were bought at an average price of $352.55 per share, with a total value of $105,765.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 10,106 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,562,870.30. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Charles R. Kummeth sold 5,104 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $365.00, for a total value of $1,862,960.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 198,338 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $72,393,370. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Robert V. Baumgartner acquired 300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 10th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $352.55 per share, for a total transaction of $105,765.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 10,106 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,562,870.30. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 4.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Bio-Techne Price Performance

NASDAQ TECH opened at $374.44 on Thursday. Bio-Techne Co. has a 52 week low of $318.07 and a 52 week high of $543.85. The company has a current ratio of 3.56, a quick ratio of 2.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The stock has a market cap of $14.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 68.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $354.15 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $387.27.

Bio-Techne (NASDAQ:TECH – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The biotechnology company reported $1.96 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.75 by $0.21. Bio-Techne had a net margin of 20.95% and a return on equity of 16.82%. The firm had revenue of $290.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $279.27 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.61 EPS. Bio-Techne’s quarterly revenue was up 19.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Bio-Techne Co. will post 7.08 EPS for the current year.

Bio-Techne Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 16th were given a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 13th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.34%. Bio-Techne’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.36%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on shares of Bio-Techne from $520.00 to $500.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on shares of Bio-Techne from $600.00 to $500.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Bio-Techne in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Bio-Techne from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $400.00 to $370.00 in a research note on Monday, April 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $504.17.

Bio-Techne Profile

(Get Rating)

Bio-Techne Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells life science reagents, instruments, and services for the research, and diagnostics and bioprocessing markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Protein Sciences, and Diagnostics and Genomics. The Protein Sciences segment provides biological reagents used in various aspects of life science research, diagnostics, and cell and gene therapy, such as cytokines and growth factors, antibodies, small molecules, tissue culture sera, and cell selection technologies.

