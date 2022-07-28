Shell Asset Management Co. Decreases Stake in Li Auto Inc. (NASDAQ:LI)

Shell Asset Management Co. lowered its holdings in Li Auto Inc. (NASDAQ:LI – Get Rating) by 22.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 84,998 shares of the company’s stock after selling 24,900 shares during the quarter. Shell Asset Management Co.’s holdings in Li Auto were worth $2,194,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of LI. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Li Auto by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,732,259 shares of the company’s stock worth $312,406,000 after acquiring an additional 293,940 shares during the period. Xiamen Xinweidachuang Investment Partnership Limited Partnership bought a new stake in shares of Li Auto in the fourth quarter worth $221,102,000. WT Asset Management Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Li Auto by 13.9% in the first quarter. WT Asset Management Ltd now owns 6,439,983 shares of the company’s stock worth $166,216,000 after acquiring an additional 788,169 shares during the period. Hhlr Advisors LTD. grew its holdings in shares of Li Auto by 363.6% in the fourth quarter. Hhlr Advisors LTD. now owns 5,007,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $160,734,000 after acquiring an additional 3,927,300 shares during the period. Finally, Banco Santander S.A. grew its holdings in shares of Li Auto by 112.5% in the fourth quarter. Banco Santander S.A. now owns 4,250,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,425,000 after acquiring an additional 2,250,000 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 21.74% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. TheStreet raised Li Auto from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Monday, June 6th. UBS Group boosted their price target on Li Auto from $47.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 4th. Bank of America cut their price target on Li Auto from $35.00 to $33.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. HSBC began coverage on Li Auto in a report on Friday, April 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price target for the company. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on Li Auto from $26.80 to $58.60 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 21st. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Li Auto presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $42.69.

Li Auto Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of LI stock opened at $33.68 on Thursday. Li Auto Inc. has a 1 year low of $16.86 and a 1 year high of $41.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 3.89 and a quick ratio of 3.76. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $32.86 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $28.43. The company has a market cap of $34.79 billion, a PE ratio of 3,368.00 and a beta of 0.65.

Li Auto (NASDAQ:LI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.56) by $0.79. Li Auto had a return on equity of 0.08% and a net margin of 0.09%. The business had revenue of $9.56 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.51 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.06) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 167.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Li Auto Inc. will post -0.82 earnings per share for the current year.

About Li Auto

Li Auto Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells new energy vehicles in the People's Republic of China. The company provides Li ONE, a six-seat smart electric sport utility vehicle that is equipped with smart vehicle solutions, navigation on ADAS, and automatic emergency breaking functionalities.

