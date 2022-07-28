Alcoa Co. (NYSE:AA) Shares Sold by Shell Asset Management Co.

Shell Asset Management Co. cut its holdings in shares of Alcoa Co. (NYSE:AA – Get Rating) by 40.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 25,351 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 17,405 shares during the period. Shell Asset Management Co.’s holdings in Alcoa were worth $2,282,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main lifted its position in shares of Alcoa by 1,748.8% during the fourth quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 4,437,142 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $262,723,000 after purchasing an additional 4,197,142 shares during the last quarter. Soroban Capital Partners LP bought a new position in shares of Alcoa during the fourth quarter worth about $226,347,000. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Alcoa by 43.8% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,383,551 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $380,332,000 after purchasing an additional 1,943,329 shares during the last quarter. Oxbow Capital Management HK Ltd bought a new position in shares of Alcoa during the fourth quarter worth about $96,818,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in shares of Alcoa by 118.9% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,915,701 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $114,137,000 after purchasing an additional 1,040,408 shares during the last quarter.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on AA. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of Alcoa from $57.00 to $55.00 in a report on Thursday, July 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on shares of Alcoa from $90.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Alcoa from $55.00 to $51.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Citigroup cut shares of Alcoa from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $84.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of Alcoa from $82.00 to $63.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Alcoa has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $78.64.

AA opened at $47.75 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $51.81 and its 200-day moving average is $66.05. The stock has a market cap of $8.59 billion, a PE ratio of 9.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 2.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. Alcoa Co. has a twelve month low of $36.61 and a twelve month high of $98.09.

Alcoa (NYSE:AA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 20th. The industrial products company reported $2.67 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.71 by ($1.04). The business had revenue of $3.64 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.48 billion. Alcoa had a net margin of 7.19% and a return on equity of 30.66%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 28.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.49 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Alcoa Co. will post 6.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 3rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 17th were issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 16th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.84%. Alcoa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 7.86%.

Alcoa Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells bauxite, alumina, and aluminum products in the United States, Spain, Australia, Iceland, Norway, Brazil, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Bauxite, Alumina, and Aluminum. It engages in bauxite mining operations; and processes bauxite into alumina and sells it to customers who process it into industrial chemical products, as well as aluminum smelting and casting businesses.

