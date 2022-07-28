Shell Asset Management Co. Acquires 518 Shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

Shell Asset Management Co. raised its holdings in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Rating) by 1.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 38,228 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 518 shares during the quarter. Shell Asset Management Co.’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $2,400,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Mondelez International by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 63,975,249 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,264,301,000 after purchasing an additional 456,083 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Mondelez International by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 23,361,172 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,544,557,000 after purchasing an additional 549,590 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in shares of Mondelez International by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 17,753,733 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,177,250,000 after purchasing an additional 82,129 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors boosted its position in shares of Mondelez International by 14.6% during the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 17,008,751 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,127,779,000 after purchasing an additional 2,162,384 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Mondelez International during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $878,654,000. 77.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Mondelez International Stock Up 1.1 %

NASDAQ:MDLZ opened at $63.63 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $88.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.42, a P/E/G ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.68. Mondelez International, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $57.63 and a fifty-two week high of $69.47. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $61.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $63.75.

Mondelez International Dividend Announcement

Mondelez International ( NASDAQ:MDLZ Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The company reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.03. Mondelez International had a net margin of 14.34% and a return on equity of 14.72%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.66 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 2.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 30th were paid a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 29th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.20%. Mondelez International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 47.14%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently weighed in on MDLZ. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Mondelez International in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $70.00 price target on the stock. Mizuho dropped their price target on Mondelez International from $77.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Mondelez International to $72.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Mondelez International from $70.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Mondelez International from $73.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $72.75.

Insider Transactions at Mondelez International

In other news, EVP Robin S. Hargrove sold 30,500 shares of Mondelez International stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.86, for a total value of $2,008,730.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 32,024 shares in the company, valued at $2,109,100.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Mondelez International Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products in the Latin America, North America, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It provides biscuits, including cookies, crackers, and salted snacks; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

