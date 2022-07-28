Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR) Shares Sold by Shell Asset Management Co.

Shell Asset Management Co. reduced its stake in shares of Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR – Get Rating) by 35.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 18,377 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 9,959 shares during the period. Shell Asset Management Co.’s holdings in Quanta Services were worth $2,419,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PWR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Quanta Services by 18.0% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,159,808 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $476,964,000 after acquiring an additional 634,304 shares in the last quarter. Pendal Group Ltd acquired a new position in Quanta Services during the 1st quarter worth $58,110,000. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Quanta Services by 34.3% in the 4th quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 1,615,437 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $121,967,000 after buying an additional 412,440 shares during the period. Southpoint Capital Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Quanta Services by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Southpoint Capital Advisors LP now owns 800,000 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $91,728,000 after buying an additional 400,000 shares during the period. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Quanta Services in the 4th quarter valued at about $21,903,000. 87.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have recently commented on PWR. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Quanta Services in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Argus began coverage on shares of Quanta Services in a report on Friday, July 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $150.00 price target for the company. UBS Group raised shares of Quanta Services from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $140.00 to $156.00 in a report on Monday, June 13th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Quanta Services from $129.00 to $156.00 in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Finally, Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Quanta Services from $130.00 to $145.00 in a report on Thursday, May 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $144.08.

Shares of NYSE:PWR opened at $133.97 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $125.17 and a 200-day moving average of $118.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The firm has a market cap of $19.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.60 and a beta of 1.10. Quanta Services, Inc. has a twelve month low of $86.94 and a twelve month high of $140.04.

Quanta Services (NYSE:PWR – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The construction company reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $3.97 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.60 billion. Quanta Services had a return on equity of 14.98% and a net margin of 3.38%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 46.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.73 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Quanta Services, Inc. will post 5.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 1st were paid a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 30th. Quanta Services’s payout ratio is currently 8.48%.

In other Quanta Services news, CEO Earl C. Jr. Austin sold 135,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.48, for a total transaction of $17,074,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 689,030 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $87,148,514.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Quanta Services news, CEO Earl C. Jr. Austin sold 135,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.48, for a total transaction of $17,074,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 689,030 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $87,148,514.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Vincent D. Foster sold 14,948 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.01, for a total value of $1,778,961.48. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 204,925 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,388,124.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Quanta Services, Inc provides specialty contracting services worldwide. The Electric Power Infrastructure Solutions segment engages in the design, procurement, construction, upgrade, repair, and maintenance of electric power transmission and distribution infrastructure and substation facilities; energized installation, maintenance, and upgrade of electric power infrastructure projects; installation of smart grid technologies on electric power networks; and design, installation, maintenance, and repair of commercial and industrial wirings.

