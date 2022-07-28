Shell Asset Management Co. Sells 590 Shares of The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL)

Shell Asset Management Co. cut its position in shares of The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL – Get Rating) by 3.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,851 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 590 shares during the quarter. Shell Asset Management Co.’s holdings in Allstate were worth $2,473,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Allstate during the 1st quarter worth approximately $57,000. Windsor Capital Management LLC grew its position in Allstate by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Windsor Capital Management LLC now owns 5,874 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $813,000 after acquiring an additional 183 shares during the last quarter. Trillium Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Allstate during the 1st quarter worth approximately $204,000. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. grew its position in Allstate by 290.5% during the 1st quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 309,825 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $42,914,000 after acquiring an additional 230,486 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Metis Global Partners LLC grew its position in Allstate by 75.8% during the 1st quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 4,535 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $628,000 after acquiring an additional 1,955 shares during the last quarter. 75.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently issued reports on ALL. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Allstate from $152.00 to $139.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Allstate in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Allstate in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $188.00 price objective on the stock. Raymond James cut their price objective on Allstate from $165.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. Finally, Barclays cut their price objective on Allstate from $132.00 to $123.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $142.58.

Insider Activity

Allstate Trading Up 1.6 %

In other Allstate news, CEO Thomas J. Wilson sold 142,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.39, for a total value of $18,941,380.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 99,828 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,316,056.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . 1.77% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

ALL opened at $116.98 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $32.17 billion, a PE ratio of 9.80, a PEG ratio of 4.42 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The business has a 50 day moving average of $126.19 and a 200-day moving average of $128.03. The Allstate Co. has a 52 week low of $106.11 and a 52 week high of $144.46.

Allstate (NYSE:ALL – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The insurance provider reported $2.58 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.79 by ($0.21). The firm had revenue of $10.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.14 billion. Allstate had a net margin of 7.20% and a return on equity of 12.50%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $6.11 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that The Allstate Co. will post 5.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Allstate Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 31st will be paid a $0.85 dividend. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 30th. Allstate’s payout ratio is presently 28.48%.

Allstate Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Allstate Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty, and other insurance products in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Allstate Protection; Protection Services; Allstate Health and Benefits; and Run-off Property-Liability segments. The Allstate Protection segment offers private passenger auto and homeowners insurance; specialty auto products, including motorcycle, trailer, motor home, and off-road vehicle insurance; other personal lines products, such as renter, condominium, landlord, boat, umbrella, and manufactured home and stand-alone scheduled personal property; and commercial lines products under the Allstate and Encompass brand names.

Further Reading

