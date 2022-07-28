Shell Asset Management Co. Buys 9,757 Shares of Sea Limited (NYSE:SE)

Shell Asset Management Co. increased its stake in Sea Limited (NYSE:SE – Get Rating) by 87.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,911 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock after buying an additional 9,757 shares during the quarter. Shell Asset Management Co.’s holdings in SEA were worth $2,505,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of SEA by 60.5% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,869,621 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock worth $1,984,223,000 after acquiring an additional 3,343,383 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SEA by 22.2% in the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 8,591,680 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock worth $1,922,045,000 after acquiring an additional 1,560,709 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its holdings in shares of SEA by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 8,312,413 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock worth $1,859,574,000 after acquiring an additional 116,794 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of SEA by 107.9% in the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 4,275,503 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock worth $512,163,000 after acquiring an additional 2,219,042 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ARK Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SEA by 301.6% in the 1st quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 2,630,041 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock worth $315,053,000 after acquiring an additional 1,975,207 shares during the last quarter. 90.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE SE opened at $76.92 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a current ratio of 2.02. The company has a market capitalization of $42.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.99 and a beta of 1.62. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $75.59 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $105.05. Sea Limited has a one year low of $54.06 and a one year high of $372.70.

SEA ( NYSE:SE Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 17th. The Internet company based in Singapore reported ($1.04) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.06) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $2.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.86 billion. SEA had a negative net margin of 19.85% and a negative return on equity of 35.06%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 64.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.82) EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Sea Limited will post -4.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on SE. Cowen lowered their target price on shares of SEA from $133.00 to $115.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of SEA from $196.00 to $190.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of SEA from $156.00 to $145.00 in a report on Tuesday. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of SEA from $115.00 to $105.00 in a report on Friday, July 15th. Finally, Cowen decreased their price objective on shares of SEA from $133.00 to $115.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, SEA presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $203.80.

Sea Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the digital entertainment, e-commerce, and digital financial service businesses in Southeast Asia, Latin America, rest of Asia, and internationally. It offers Garena digital entertainment platform for users to access mobile and PC online games, as well as eSports operations; and access to other entertainment content, including livestreaming of gameplay and social features, such as user chat and online forums.

