Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA) Shares Purchased by Shell Asset Management Co.

Shell Asset Management Co. boosted its stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA – Get Rating) by 5.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 56,524 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after buying an additional 2,867 shares during the period. Shell Asset Management Co.’s holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance were worth $2,531,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 46,910,838 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $2,446,869,000 after acquiring an additional 1,224,617 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors boosted its holdings in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 7.3% in the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 21,522,395 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $1,122,608,000 after acquiring an additional 1,462,083 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 12,332,488 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $641,900,000 after acquiring an additional 320,505 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 8,522,181 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $444,518,000 after acquiring an additional 83,683 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $371,684,000. 57.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Walgreens Boots Alliance

In other Walgreens Boots Alliance news, major shareholder Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. sold 6,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total value of $900,000,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 52,854,867 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,928,230,050. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 17.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Walgreens Boots Alliance Stock Up 1.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ:WBA opened at $39.22 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 0.78. The company has a market cap of $33.90 billion, a PE ratio of 6.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.60. Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. has a 52 week low of $36.57 and a 52 week high of $55.00. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $40.31 and a 200 day simple moving average of $44.79.

Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 30th. The pharmacy operator reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $32.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.23 billion. Walgreens Boots Alliance had a net margin of 4.00% and a return on equity of 16.20%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.51 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. will post 5.02 earnings per share for the current year.

Walgreens Boots Alliance Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 9th. Investors of record on Friday, August 19th will be given a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 18th. This is an increase from Walgreens Boots Alliance’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s dividend payout ratio is 30.81%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently issued reports on WBA. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $52.00 to $43.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 1st. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $50.00 to $45.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 24th. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $50.00 to $42.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 1st. TheStreet lowered shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $43.00 to $39.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Walgreens Boots Alliance currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $46.25.

Walgreens Boots Alliance Profile

(Get Rating)

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc operates as a pharmacy-led health and beauty retail company. It operates through two segments, the United States and International. The United States segment sells prescription drugs and an assortment of retail products, including health, wellness, beauty, personal care, consumable, and general merchandise products through its retail drugstores.

