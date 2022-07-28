Cenovus Energy Inc. (NYSE:CVE) Shares Sold by Shell Asset Management Co.

Shell Asset Management Co. lowered its position in shares of Cenovus Energy Inc. (NYSE:CVE – Get Rating) (TSE:CVE) by 3.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 154,183 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 5,700 shares during the period. Shell Asset Management Co.’s holdings in Cenovus Energy were worth $2,573,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in CVE. CWM LLC increased its position in shares of Cenovus Energy by 239.4% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,680 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 1,185 shares in the last quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Cenovus Energy in the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Blume Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Cenovus Energy by 108.2% in the 4th quarter. Blume Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,810 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 2,500 shares during the period. AlphaCentric Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Cenovus Energy in the 4th quarter valued at about $99,000. Finally, SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Cenovus Energy in the 4th quarter valued at about $123,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.02% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:CVE opened at $18.44 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $20.07 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $17.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.26 and a beta of 2.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.60. Cenovus Energy Inc. has a 1 year low of $7.20 and a 1 year high of $24.91.

Cenovus Energy ( NYSE:CVE Get Rating ) (TSE:CVE) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The oil and gas company reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.83 by ($0.21). The firm had revenue of $14.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.69 billion. Cenovus Energy had a net margin of 3.56% and a return on equity of 14.73%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Cenovus Energy Inc. will post 3.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on CVE. StockNews.com upgraded Cenovus Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 29th. National Bank Financial dropped their price target on Cenovus Energy from C$41.00 to C$38.00 in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Cenovus Energy from C$32.00 to C$37.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Cenovus Energy from C$27.00 to C$28.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, Scotiabank boosted their target price on Cenovus Energy from C$25.00 to C$34.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 8th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $26.13.

Cenovus Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas in Canada, the United States, and the Asia Pacific region. The company operates through Oil Sands, Conventional, Offshore, Canadian Manufacturing, U.S. Manufacturing, and Retail segments.

