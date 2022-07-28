Shell Asset Management Co. Sells 204 Shares of Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY)

Shell Asset Management Co. reduced its position in Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY – Get Rating) by 1.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 13,457 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 204 shares during the period. Shell Asset Management Co.’s holdings in Jack Henry & Associates were worth $2,652,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new stake in shares of Jack Henry & Associates during the fourth quarter valued at about $39,000. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 8,111 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,354,000 after buying an additional 357 shares during the period. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. increased its position in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 832.0% during the fourth quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 28,677 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,788,000 after buying an additional 25,600 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System increased its position in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 19,954 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,332,000 after buying an additional 744 shares during the period. Finally, TAP Consulting LLC bought a new stake in shares of Jack Henry & Associates during the fourth quarter valued at about $65,000. 89.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Jack Henry & Associates Trading Up 1.0 %

Shares of JKHY opened at $202.76 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $184.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $182.66. The company has a market capitalization of $14.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.55, a P/E/G ratio of 4.25 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.47. Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. has a 1-year low of $147.50 and a 1-year high of $205.37.

Jack Henry & Associates Dividend Announcement

Jack Henry & Associates ( NASDAQ:JKHY Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The technology company reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.10. Jack Henry & Associates had a net margin of 18.81% and a return on equity of 27.04%. The business had revenue of $478.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $475.52 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.95 earnings per share. Jack Henry & Associates’s quarterly revenue was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. will post 4.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 27th were given a dividend of $0.49 per share. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.97%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 26th. Jack Henry & Associates’s payout ratio is currently 40.16%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

JKHY has been the topic of several analyst reports. Oppenheimer decreased their price target on Jack Henry & Associates from $220.00 to $214.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Jack Henry & Associates in a research report on Wednesday, June 15th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $190.00 price target on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com cut Jack Henry & Associates from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Jack Henry & Associates has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $186.00.

Jack Henry & Associates Profile

(Get Rating)

Jack Henry & Associates, Inc provides technology solutions and payment processing services primarily for financial services organizations in the United States. It operates through four segments: Core, Payments, Complementary, and Corporate and Other. The company offers information and transaction processing solutions for banks ranging from community to multi-billion-dollar asset institutions under the Jack Henry Banking brand; core data processing solutions for various credit unions under the Symitar brand; and specialized financial performance, imaging and payments processing, information security and risk management, retail delivery, and online and mobile solutions to financial institutions and corporate entities under the ProfitStars brand.

