Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD) Shares Sold by Shell Asset Management Co.

Shell Asset Management Co. trimmed its stake in shares of Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD – Get Rating) by 1.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 26,824 shares of the company’s stock after selling 473 shares during the quarter. Shell Asset Management Co.’s holdings in Church & Dwight were worth $2,666,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Walter Public Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Church & Dwight during the first quarter worth approximately $15,909,000. Arizona State Retirement System raised its holdings in Church & Dwight by 1.7% in the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 67,961 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,754,000 after acquiring an additional 1,108 shares in the last quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC raised its holdings in Church & Dwight by 80.1% in the first quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 3,865 shares of the company’s stock valued at $383,000 after acquiring an additional 1,719 shares in the last quarter. Bellecapital International Ltd. raised its holdings in Church & Dwight by 5.0% in the first quarter. Bellecapital International Ltd. now owns 35,085 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,487,000 after acquiring an additional 1,674 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D raised its holdings in Church & Dwight by 4.8% in the first quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 132,353 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,153,000 after acquiring an additional 6,099 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.81% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Bradley C. Irwin sold 7,000 shares of Church & Dwight stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.86, for a total value of $685,020.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 41,636 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,074,498.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Church & Dwight Stock Performance

Shares of Church & Dwight stock opened at $94.46 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $90.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is $96.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.98, a PEG ratio of 3.73 and a beta of 0.39. Church & Dwight Co., Inc. has a 12 month low of $80.34 and a 12 month high of $105.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.33.

Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.29 billion. Church & Dwight had a net margin of 15.46% and a return on equity of 22.29%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.83 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Church & Dwight Co., Inc. will post 3.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Church & Dwight Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 15th will be issued a $0.2625 dividend. This represents a $1.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.11%. Church & Dwight’s payout ratio is 32.21%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently weighed in on CHD shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Church & Dwight in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Church & Dwight from $80.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Church & Dwight from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Church & Dwight from $84.00 to $86.00 in a report on Thursday, July 21st. Finally, Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Church & Dwight from $81.00 to $77.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Church & Dwight presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $98.50.

About Church & Dwight

Church & Dwight Co, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets household, personal care, and specialty products. It operates through three segments: Consumer Domestic, Consumer International, and Specialty Products Division. The company offers cat litters, carpet deodorizers, laundry detergents, and baking soda, as well as other baking soda based products under the ARM & HAMMER brand; condoms, lubricants, and vibrators under the TROJAN brand; stain removers, cleaning solutions, laundry detergents, and bleach alternatives under the OXICLEAN brand; battery-operated and manual toothbrushes under the SPINBRUSH brand; home pregnancy and ovulation test kits under the FIRST RESPONSE brand; depilatories under the NAIR brand; oral analgesics under the ORAJEL brand; laundry detergents under the XTRA brand; gummy dietary supplements under the L'IL CRITTERS and VITAFUSION brands; dry shampoos under the BATISTE brand; water flossers and replacement showerheads under the WATERPIK brand; FLAWLESS products; cold shortening and relief products under the ZICAM brand; and oral care products under the THERABREATH brand.

