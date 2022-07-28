Shell Asset Management Co. Sells 958 Shares of Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV)

Shell Asset Management Co. trimmed its holdings in shares of Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV – Get Rating) by 7.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 12,736 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 958 shares during the quarter. Shell Asset Management Co.’s holdings in Veeva Systems were worth $2,706,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of VEEV. Tyler Stone Wealth Management bought a new position in Veeva Systems during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. bought a new position in Veeva Systems in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Veeva Systems in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Veeva Systems in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. increased its holdings in Veeva Systems by 1,230.0% in the 4th quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 133 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 123 shares during the period.

Get Veeva Systems alerts:

Insider Transactions at Veeva Systems

In other news, Director Timothy S. Cabral sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $189.31, for a total transaction of $1,893,100.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 118,114 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,360,161.34. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director Timothy S. Cabral sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.03, for a total value of $1,000,150.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 113,114 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,626,193.42. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Timothy S. Cabral sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $189.31, for a total transaction of $1,893,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 118,114 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,360,161.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 15,371 shares of company stock valued at $2,963,506 in the last 90 days. 13.23% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Veeva Systems Trading Up 5.2 %

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Veeva Systems from $220.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. StockNews.com raised shares of Veeva Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 13th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on shares of Veeva Systems from $270.00 to $205.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of Veeva Systems from $275.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. Finally, Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of Veeva Systems in a research note on Tuesday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $250.00 price objective for the company. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Veeva Systems currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $247.00.

Shares of VEEV opened at $217.66 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 85.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.48 and a beta of 0.71. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $191.65 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $199.63. Veeva Systems Inc. has a 12 month low of $152.04 and a 12 month high of $343.96.

Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 1st. The technology company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $505.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $495.88 million. Veeva Systems had a net margin of 21.43% and a return on equity of 14.60%. The business’s revenue was up 16.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.67 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Veeva Systems Inc. will post 2.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Veeva Systems Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Veeva Systems Inc provides cloud-based software for the life sciences industry in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. The company offers Veeva Commercial Cloud, a suite of software, data, and analytics solutions, which include Veeva customer relationship management (CRM) and Veeva Medical CRM, Veeva CLM, Veeva CRM MyInsights, Veeva CLM, Veeva CRM Approved Email, Veeva CRM Engage, Veeva Align, Veeva CRM Events Management, Veeva Nitro, Veeva OpenData, Veeva Link, Veeva Network, Veeva Crossix, Veeva Data Cloud, and MyVeeva for Patients; and Veeva Vault, a cloud-based enterprise content and data management applications for managing commercial functions, including sales and marketing, and medical content and communications, as well as research and development functions, such as clinical, regulatory, quality, and safety.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VEEV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Veeva Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Veeva Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.