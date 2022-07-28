Shell Asset Management Co. Purchases 19,563 Shares of Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY)

Shell Asset Management Co. lifted its stake in Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY – Get Rating) by 60.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 52,075 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after buying an additional 19,563 shares during the period. Shell Asset Management Co.’s holdings in Occidental Petroleum were worth $2,955,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton raised its holdings in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 7.1% in the 1st quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 5,038 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $286,000 after buying an additional 335 shares in the last quarter. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,582 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $220,000 after buying an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 56,000 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $3,442,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Addison Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 407.6% in the 1st quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 533 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 428 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 57,738 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $3,276,000 after buying an additional 477 shares in the last quarter. 86.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Occidental Petroleum Price Performance

NYSE OXY opened at $62.78 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $62.38 and a 200 day simple moving average of $54.55. Occidental Petroleum Co. has a 52-week low of $21.62 and a 52-week high of $74.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.16. The stock has a market cap of $58.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.56, a PEG ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 1.92.

Occidental Petroleum Dividend Announcement

Occidental Petroleum ( NYSE:OXY Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The oil and gas producer reported $2.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.97 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $8.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.06 billion. Occidental Petroleum had a net margin of 25.01% and a return on equity of 47.28%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 61.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.15) EPS. Analysts anticipate that Occidental Petroleum Co. will post 10.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 10th were issued a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.83%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 9th. Occidental Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio is 7.91%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Occidental Petroleum

In other Occidental Petroleum news, major shareholder Berkshire Hathaway Inc purchased 716,355 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 10th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $57.32 per share, with a total value of $41,061,468.60. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 142,976,973 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,195,440,092.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CAO Christopher O. Champion sold 111,594 shares of Occidental Petroleum stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.44, for a total transaction of $7,860,681.36. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 38,303 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,698,063.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder Berkshire Hathaway Inc purchased 716,355 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 10th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $57.32 per share, with a total value of $41,061,468.60. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 142,976,973 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,195,440,092.36. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired 34,473,254 shares of company stock valued at $1,977,289,204 in the last quarter. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Occidental Petroleum from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $70.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, July 11th. MKM Partners reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $65.00 price target on shares of Occidental Petroleum in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Mizuho lowered their target price on Occidental Petroleum from $89.00 to $84.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Susquehanna lifted their target price on Occidental Petroleum from $71.00 to $73.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Occidental Petroleum from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $70.26.

Occidental Petroleum Profile

Occidental Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and gas properties in the United States, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. It operates through three segments: Oil and Gas, Chemical, and Midstream and Marketing.

