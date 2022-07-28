Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM) Shares Acquired by Shell Asset Management Co.

Shell Asset Management Co. increased its position in shares of Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM – Get Rating) by 4.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 48,979 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,998 shares during the period. Shell Asset Management Co.’s holdings in Iron Mountain were worth $2,714,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Iron Mountain by 1.1% during the first quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 18,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,056,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Iron Mountain by 10.9% during the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,098 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $116,000 after buying an additional 206 shares during the period. Greenleaf Trust increased its stake in shares of Iron Mountain by 4.0% during the first quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 5,644 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $313,000 after buying an additional 215 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc. increased its stake in shares of Iron Mountain by 2.1% during the first quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 10,879 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $603,000 after buying an additional 223 shares during the period. Finally, Westside Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Iron Mountain by 961.5% during the first quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 276 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,474,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the period. 78.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

IRM stock opened at $47.05 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $13.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.75, a PEG ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 0.84. Iron Mountain Incorporated has a twelve month low of $41.67 and a twelve month high of $58.61. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $49.35 and a 200-day simple moving average of $49.78. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.37.

Iron Mountain ( NYSE:IRM Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.70 by ($0.32). The firm had revenue of $1.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.24 billion. Iron Mountain had a net margin of 9.59% and a return on equity of 49.70%. Iron Mountain’s revenue was up 15.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.81 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Iron Mountain Incorporated will post 3.62 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Walter C. Rakowich sold 1,320 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.60, for a total value of $70,752.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 31,907 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,710,215.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Walter C. Rakowich sold 1,320 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.60, for a total transaction of $70,752.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 31,907 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,710,215.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Deborah Marson sold 1,125 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.50, for a total value of $53,437.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 52,532 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,495,270. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 3,570 shares of company stock valued at $180,440. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

IRM has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Iron Mountain in a research note on Friday, June 24th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $58.00 price target on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Iron Mountain from $52.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Iron Mountain in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE: IRM), founded in 1951, is the global leader for storage and information management services. Trusted by more than 225,000 organizations around the world, and with a real estate network of more than 90 million square feet across approximately 1,450 facilities in approximately 50 countries, Iron Mountain stores and protects billions of valued assets, including critical business information, highly sensitive data, and cultural and historical artifacts.

