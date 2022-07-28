FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) Shares Acquired by Shell Asset Management Co.

Shell Asset Management Co. boosted its holdings in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX – Get Rating) by 2.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,483 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 263 shares during the quarter. Shell Asset Management Co.’s holdings in FedEx were worth $3,120,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Graypoint LLC increased its holdings in shares of FedEx by 16.0% during the 1st quarter. Graypoint LLC now owns 1,897 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $439,000 after purchasing an additional 261 shares during the period. Value Partners Investments Inc. grew its stake in shares of FedEx by 21.5% during the first quarter. Value Partners Investments Inc. now owns 306,203 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $70,826,000 after purchasing an additional 54,116 shares during the period. Veriti Management LLC grew its stake in shares of FedEx by 22.5% during the first quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 3,343 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $774,000 after purchasing an additional 614 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in FedEx by 16.2% in the first quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 30,207 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $6,990,000 after acquiring an additional 4,220 shares during the period. Finally, Garrett Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in FedEx by 27.2% in the first quarter. Garrett Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,510 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $349,000 after acquiring an additional 323 shares during the period. 79.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get FedEx alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently commented on FDX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $284.00 price target on FedEx in a report on Thursday, June 30th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on FedEx from $270.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Stephens upped their target price on FedEx from $285.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, June 24th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on FedEx from $277.00 to $282.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, June 24th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered FedEx from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 21st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, FedEx presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $298.57.

FedEx Stock Up 1.2 %

Shares of NYSE FDX opened at $227.63 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $59.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.92, a PEG ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.23. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $222.48 and its 200 day moving average is $222.97. FedEx Co. has a 52 week low of $192.82 and a 52 week high of $284.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.43.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 23rd. The shipping service provider reported $6.87 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.91 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $24.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.28 billion. FedEx had a net margin of 4.09% and a return on equity of 22.29%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $5.01 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that FedEx Co. will post 23.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

FedEx Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 11th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 27th were paid a dividend of $1.15 per share. This is an increase from FedEx’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 24th. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.02%. FedEx’s payout ratio is presently 32.17%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other FedEx news, EVP Robert B. Carter sold 12,310 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $224.67, for a total transaction of $2,765,687.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 54,916 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,337,977.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Amy B. Lane purchased 607 shares of FedEx stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 30th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $228.12 per share, for a total transaction of $138,468.84. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 686 shares in the company, valued at approximately $156,490.32. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Robert B. Carter sold 12,310 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $224.67, for a total value of $2,765,687.70. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 54,916 shares in the company, valued at $12,337,977.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 8.16% of the company’s stock.

FedEx Profile

(Get Rating)

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services in the United States and internationally. The company's FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; time-critical transportation services; and cross-border e-commerce technology and e-commerce transportation solutions.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FDX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for FedEx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FedEx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.