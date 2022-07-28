Shell Asset Management Co. Reduces Holdings in Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC)

Shell Asset Management Co. decreased its holdings in shares of Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC – Get Rating) by 26.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 11,729 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 4,297 shares during the period. Shell Asset Management Co.’s holdings in Norfolk Southern were worth $3,345,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Vectors Research Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Norfolk Southern by 468.8% during the fourth quarter. Vectors Research Management LLC now owns 91 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. Concord Wealth Partners lifted its holdings in shares of Norfolk Southern by 2,300.0% during the first quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 120 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the period. Benjamin Edwards Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Norfolk Southern by 141.4% during the fourth quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 140 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the period. HWG Holdings LP acquired a new stake in shares of Norfolk Southern during the fourth quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, Riverview Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of Norfolk Southern during the first quarter worth about $42,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.63% of the company’s stock.

Norfolk Southern Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of NSC stock opened at $243.24 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The company has a market cap of $57.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.63, a PEG ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.33. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $231.99 and a 200-day simple moving average of $255.54. Norfolk Southern Co. has a 1-year low of $217.00 and a 1-year high of $299.20.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Norfolk Southern ( NYSE:NSC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The railroad operator reported $3.45 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.48 by ($0.03). Norfolk Southern had a return on equity of 21.95% and a net margin of 26.58%. The firm had revenue of $3.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.14 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.28 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Norfolk Southern Co. will post 13.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on NSC shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Norfolk Southern from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $306.00 to $258.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. TD Securities lifted their target price on Norfolk Southern from $300.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Norfolk Southern from $340.00 to $274.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 15th. Barclays decreased their price target on Norfolk Southern from $300.00 to $255.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 14th. Finally, Susquehanna decreased their price target on Norfolk Southern from $350.00 to $275.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $283.17.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Alan H. Shaw sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $241.84, for a total transaction of $241,840.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 34,255 shares in the company, valued at $8,284,229.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.31% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Norfolk Southern

Norfolk Southern Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods in the United States. The company transports agriculture, forest, and consumer products comprising soybeans, wheat, corn, fertilizers, livestock and poultry feed, food products, food oils, flour, sweeteners, ethanol, lumber and wood products, pulp board and paper products, wood fibers, wood pulp, scrap paper, beverages, canned goods, and consumer products; chemicals consist of sulfur and related chemicals, petroleum products, chlorine and bleaching compounds, plastics, rubber, industrial chemicals, chemical wastes, and sand; metals and construction materials, such as steel, aluminum products, machinery, scrap metals, cement, aggregates, minerals, clay, transportation equipment, and military-related products; and automotive, including finished motor vehicles and automotive parts, as well as coal.

