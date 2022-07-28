Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) Stock Holdings Lifted by Shell Asset Management Co.

Shell Asset Management Co. raised its stake in Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) by 2.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 26,388 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 505 shares during the period. Shell Asset Management Co.’s holdings in Discover Financial Services were worth $2,908,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Discover Financial Services by 15.6% in the first quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 680 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $75,000 after buying an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc raised its stake in Discover Financial Services by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 9,892 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,143,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the period. Cozad Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Discover Financial Services by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,121 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $234,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the period. Bowling Portfolio Management LLC raised its stake in Discover Financial Services by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Bowling Portfolio Management LLC now owns 17,065 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,880,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the period. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. raised its stake in Discover Financial Services by 43.9% during the 4th quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 341 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.53% of the company’s stock.

Get Discover Financial Services alerts:

Discover Financial Services Price Performance

Shares of DFS stock opened at $100.29 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $101.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $110.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 1.26. The firm has a market cap of $28.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.53, a P/E/G ratio of 0.22 and a beta of 1.48. Discover Financial Services has a one year low of $88.02 and a one year high of $135.69.

Discover Financial Services Dividend Announcement

Discover Financial Services ( NYSE:DFS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $3.96 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.77 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $3.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.18 billion. Discover Financial Services had a return on equity of 35.59% and a net margin of 34.89%. Discover Financial Services’s quarterly revenue was down 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $5.55 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Discover Financial Services will post 15.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 25th will be paid a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.39%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 24th. Discover Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.63%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Discover Financial Services in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Discover Financial Services from $140.00 to $133.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Discover Financial Services from $130.00 to $103.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their price target on shares of Discover Financial Services from $150.00 to $135.00 in a report on Monday, July 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Discover Financial Services from $111.00 to $104.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $127.00.

Discover Financial Services Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Discover Financial Services, through its subsidiaries, provides digital banking products and services, and payment services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Digital Banking and Payment Services. The Digital Banking segment offers Discover-branded credit cards to individuals; private student loans, personal loans, home loans, and other consumer lending; and direct-to-consumer deposit products comprising savings accounts, certificates of deposit, money market accounts, IRA certificates of deposit, IRA savings accounts and checking accounts, and sweep accounts.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DFS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Discover Financial Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Discover Financial Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.