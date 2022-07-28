Shell Asset Management Co. Sells 2,841 Shares of UGI Co. (NYSE:UGI)

Shell Asset Management Co. cut its stake in shares of UGI Co. (NYSE:UGI – Get Rating) by 3.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 79,630 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 2,841 shares during the quarter. Shell Asset Management Co.’s holdings in UGI were worth $2,884,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tobam lifted its holdings in shares of UGI by 989.9% during the first quarter. Tobam now owns 752 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 683 shares during the period. UMB Bank N A MO bought a new position in shares of UGI during the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of UGI during the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. Allegheny Financial Group LTD acquired a new stake in shares of UGI in the fourth quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, Paragon Capital Management Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of UGI in the fourth quarter valued at $46,000. 79.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other UGI news, Director John L. Walsh sold 105,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.36, for a total value of $4,447,800.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 429,734 shares in the company, valued at $18,203,532.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

UGI Price Performance

Shares of UGI stock opened at $41.92 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $40.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $39.28. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The firm has a market cap of $8.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.99, a PEG ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 0.96. UGI Co. has a 12 month low of $33.04 and a 12 month high of $48.55.

UGI (NYSE:UGI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The utilities provider reported $1.91 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.88 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $3.47 billion during the quarter. UGI had a return on equity of 10.80% and a net margin of 16.65%. Research analysts expect that UGI Co. will post 2.88 EPS for the current year.

UGI Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th were issued a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 14th. This is a positive change from UGI’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.44%. UGI’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.57%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded UGI from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 14th.

UGI Company Profile

(Get Rating)

UGI Corporation distributes, stores, transports, and markets energy products and related services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: AmeriGas Propane, UGI International, Midstream & Marketing, and UGI Utilities. It distributes propane to approximately 1.4 million residential, commercial/industrial, motor fuel, agricultural, and wholesale customers through 1,600 propane distribution location.

Featured Articles

