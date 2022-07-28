Shell Asset Management Co. Lowers Stock Position in Canadian Natural Resources Limited (NYSE:CNQ)

Shell Asset Management Co. cut its stake in shares of Canadian Natural Resources Limited (NYSE:CNQ – Get Rating) (TSE:CNQ) by 13.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 46,147 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 7,374 shares during the period. Shell Asset Management Co.’s holdings in Canadian Natural Resources were worth $2,873,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in CNQ. Capital World Investors grew its stake in shares of Canadian Natural Resources by 10.2% during the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 99,175,130 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $4,190,583,000 after buying an additional 9,208,399 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors grew its stake in shares of Canadian Natural Resources by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 121,275,042 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $5,124,376,000 after buying an additional 4,822,542 shares during the period. Soroban Capital Partners LP purchased a new stake in Canadian Natural Resources during the 4th quarter worth $108,128,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Canadian Natural Resources by 1,340.4% during the 4th quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 2,472,068 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $104,592,000 after purchasing an additional 2,300,450 shares during the period. Finally, Alberta Investment Management Corp boosted its position in Canadian Natural Resources by 70.2% during the 4th quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 3,866,613 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $163,615,000 after purchasing an additional 1,594,730 shares during the period. 68.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently weighed in on CNQ shares. National Bank Financial decreased their price target on shares of Canadian Natural Resources from C$115.00 to C$100.00 in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Bank of America raised shares of Canadian Natural Resources from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. CIBC upped their price target on shares of Canadian Natural Resources from C$80.00 to C$90.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Canadian Natural Resources in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Canadian Natural Resources from C$92.00 to C$95.00 in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $86.79.

Canadian Natural Resources Stock Performance

Shares of Canadian Natural Resources stock opened at $52.56 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $59.78 billion, a PE ratio of 8.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 1.57. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $56.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is $57.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.75. Canadian Natural Resources Limited has a 1 year low of $29.53 and a 1 year high of $70.60.

Canadian Natural Resources (NYSE:CNQ – Get Rating) (TSE:CNQ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The oil and gas producer reported $2.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.94 by $0.32. The business had revenue of $8.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.12 billion. Canadian Natural Resources had a net margin of 24.71% and a return on equity of 26.32%. Equities analysts forecast that Canadian Natural Resources Limited will post 8.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Canadian Natural Resources Cuts Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 17th were paid a $0.583 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 16th. This represents a $2.33 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.44%. Canadian Natural Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.44%.

Canadian Natural Resources Profile

(Get Rating)

Canadian Natural Resources Limited acquires, explores for, develops, produces, markets, and sells crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGLs). The company offers synthetic crude oil (SCO), light and medium crude oil, bitumen (thermal oil), primary heavy crude oil, and Pelican Lake heavy crude oil.

Featured Articles

