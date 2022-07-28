Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) Given New $165.00 Price Target at UBS Group

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Rating) had its price target trimmed by UBS Group from $175.00 to $165.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on TXN. Susquehanna dropped their price objective on Texas Instruments from $230.00 to $215.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on Texas Instruments from $189.00 to $172.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Mizuho decreased their target price on Texas Instruments from $175.00 to $168.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Texas Instruments from $160.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on Texas Instruments from $200.00 to $195.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Texas Instruments presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $182.43.

Texas Instruments Trading Up 6.7 %

TXN opened at $171.54 on Wednesday. Texas Instruments has a one year low of $144.46 and a one year high of $202.26. The company has a market cap of $158.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.63, a PEG ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 4.73 and a current ratio of 5.54. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $160.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $169.91.

Texas Instruments Announces Dividend

Texas Instruments ( NASDAQ:TXN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The semiconductor company reported $2.35 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.17 by $0.18. Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 64.89% and a net margin of 43.34%. The business had revenue of $4.91 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.73 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.87 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Texas Instruments will post 8.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 1st will be paid a dividend of $1.15 per share. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 29th. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 52.63%.

Insider Transactions at Texas Instruments

In other news, Director Robert E. Sanchez sold 12,299 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.40, for a total transaction of $2,083,450.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 19,201 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,252,649.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Director Robert E. Sanchez sold 12,299 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.40, for a total transaction of $2,083,450.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 19,201 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,252,649.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Hagop H. Kozanian sold 5,904 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.23, for a total value of $1,005,037.92. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 44,885 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,640,773.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Texas Instruments

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TXN. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. increased its stake in Texas Instruments by 280.6% in the 1st quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 137 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Enterprise Trust & Investment Co purchased a new position in Texas Instruments during the second quarter worth $25,000. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. purchased a new position in Texas Instruments during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. increased its position in Texas Instruments by 81.7% during the fourth quarter. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. now owns 149 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Life Planning Partners Inc purchased a new position in Texas Instruments during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. 83.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Texas Instruments Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements in various levels using battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage supervisors, voltage references, and lighting products.

Further Reading

