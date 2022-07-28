Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG) Given New $1,600.00 Price Target at Cowen

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by Cowen from $1,830.00 to $1,600.00 in a research report released on Wednesday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the restaurant operator’s stock.

Several other research firms have also commented on CMG. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,505.00 to $1,503.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,335.00 to $1,400.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Wednesday. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. They set a buy rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,710.00 to $1,530.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,925.00 to $1,725.00 in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $1,817.00.

Get Chipotle Mexican Grill alerts:

Chipotle Mexican Grill Stock Performance

CMG stock opened at $1,510.00 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $42.22 billion, a PE ratio of 56.53, a P/E/G ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.27. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $1,320.04 and its 200 day moving average is $1,428.79. Chipotle Mexican Grill has a one year low of $1,196.28 and a one year high of $1,958.55.

Insider Buying and Selling at Chipotle Mexican Grill

Chipotle Mexican Grill ( NYSE:CMG Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The restaurant operator reported $9.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $9.04 by $0.26. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a net margin of 9.28% and a return on equity of 34.77%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $7.46 EPS. Research analysts predict that Chipotle Mexican Grill will post 31.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Chipotle Mexican Grill news, CTO Curtis E. Garner sold 1,000 shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,382.47, for a total transaction of $1,382,470.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 16,387 shares in the company, valued at $22,654,535.89. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Chipotle Mexican Grill news, CTO Curtis E. Garner sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,382.47, for a total transaction of $1,382,470.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 16,387 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,654,535.89. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Robin S. Hickenlooper sold 48 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,267.56, for a total transaction of $60,842.88. Following the transaction, the director now owns 927 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,175,028.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CMG. Mission Wealth Management LP lifted its position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 131 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $229,000 after buying an additional 7 shares during the last quarter. Arbor Capital Management Inc. ADV raised its position in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Arbor Capital Management Inc. ADV now owns 207 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $328,000 after buying an additional 7 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its position in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 193 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $305,000 after buying an additional 7 shares during the last quarter. Norway Savings Bank raised its position in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Norway Savings Bank now owns 348 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $551,000 after buying an additional 8 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blue Fin Capital Inc. grew its stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Blue Fin Capital Inc. now owns 209 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $330,000 after purchasing an additional 8 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.85% of the company’s stock.

About Chipotle Mexican Grill

(Get Rating)

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants. As of February 15, 2022, it owned and operated approximately 3,000 restaurants in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, Germany, and rest of Europe. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, California.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Chipotle Mexican Grill Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chipotle Mexican Grill and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.