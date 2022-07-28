Versor Investments LP Grows Stock Position in Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:KLIC)

Versor Investments LP grew its holdings in Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:KLIC – Get Rating) by 8.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,496 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 721 shares during the period. Versor Investments LP’s holdings in Kulicke and Soffa Industries were worth $532,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of KLIC. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Kulicke and Soffa Industries by 130.2% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 990 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 560 shares in the last quarter. Kepos Capital LP grew its position in shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries by 16.1% during the fourth quarter. Kepos Capital LP now owns 2,287 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $138,000 after purchasing an additional 317 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio raised its stake in Kulicke and Soffa Industries by 61.9% during the 1st quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 3,400 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $190,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares during the period. Schaper Benz & Wise Investment Counsel Inc. WI bought a new stake in Kulicke and Soffa Industries during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $224,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new position in Kulicke and Soffa Industries in the 4th quarter worth approximately $226,000. 97.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Kulicke and Soffa Industries alerts:

Insider Activity

In related news, SVP Nelson Munpun Wong sold 5,000 shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.78, for a total transaction of $268,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 166,167 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,936,461.26. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

Kulicke and Soffa Industries Stock Performance

NASDAQ KLIC opened at $47.80 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $46.72 and a 200-day moving average price of $51.01. Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. has a one year low of $37.35 and a one year high of $75.29. The company has a market capitalization of $2.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.08 and a beta of 1.36.

Kulicke and Soffa Industries (NASDAQ:KLIC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The semiconductor company reported $1.95 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.48. The business had revenue of $384.28 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $380.25 million. Kulicke and Soffa Industries had a net margin of 28.33% and a return on equity of 46.89%. Kulicke and Soffa Industries’s quarterly revenue was up 13.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.26 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. will post 7.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Kulicke and Soffa Industries Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 23rd were given a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 22nd. Kulicke and Soffa Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 8.65%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on KLIC shares. B. Riley reduced their price objective on shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries from $59.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 15th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Kulicke and Soffa Industries presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $79.00.

Kulicke and Soffa Industries Profile

(Get Rating)

Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells capital equipment and tools used to assemble semiconductor devices. It operates through two segments, Capital Equipment, and Aftermarket Products and Services (APS). The company manufactures and sells advanced displays; die-transfer, flip-chip, and TCB advanced packaging products; ball bonder, die-attach, electronics assembly, lithography, wafer-level bonder, and wedge bonder products; consumables, such as capillaries, dicing blades, and wedge bonds; and auto offline programming, KNet PLUS, and new product introduction/manufacturing execution system software products.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Kulicke and Soffa Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kulicke and Soffa Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.