Versor Investments LP Invests $530,000 in TuSimple Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:TSP)

Versor Investments LP acquired a new position in shares of TuSimple Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:TSP – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 43,450 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $530,000.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of TSP. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of TuSimple in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of TuSimple by 45.7% during the first quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 3,371 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 1,058 shares in the last quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new position in shares of TuSimple during the fourth quarter valued at about $44,000. Gladius Capital Management LP lifted its position in shares of TuSimple by 57.4% during the first quarter. Gladius Capital Management LP now owns 7,951 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,000 after purchasing an additional 2,898 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of TuSimple during the fourth quarter valued at about $102,000. 43.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TuSimple Stock Performance

NASDAQ:TSP opened at $9.56 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $2.14 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.33 and a beta of 1.67. TuSimple Holdings Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $5.99 and a fifty-two week high of $50.30. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.01.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

TuSimple ( NASDAQ:TSP Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported ($0.50) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.57) by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $2.26 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.73 million. TuSimple had a negative net margin of 6,060.10% and a negative return on equity of 33.56%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($6.43) EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that TuSimple Holdings Inc. will post -2.46 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on TSP. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of TuSimple from $50.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 8th. China Renaissance raised shares of TuSimple from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $39.10 to $15.50 in a report on Thursday, May 26th. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on shares of TuSimple from $28.00 to $17.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of TuSimple from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $14.00 to $7.00 in a report on Friday, May 13th. Finally, KeyCorp decreased their price target on shares of TuSimple from $40.00 to $30.00 in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.74.

TuSimple Company Profile

TuSimple Holdings Inc, an autonomous technology company, develops autonomous technology specifically designed for semi-trucks in the United States and internationally. It intends to produce a line of purpose-built (Level 4) L4 autonomous semi-trucks for the North American market. The company operates its Autonomous Freight Network (AFN) L4 autonomous semi-trucks equipped with its autonomous driving technology.

