Versor Investments LP Invests $546,000 in American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG)

Versor Investments LP acquired a new position in American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 8,700 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $546,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of AIG. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new position in shares of American International Group in the 4th quarter worth $725,000. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in shares of American International Group by 28.8% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 4,544 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $258,000 after acquiring an additional 1,015 shares during the last quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. grew its holdings in shares of American International Group by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 190,176 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $10,813,000 after acquiring an additional 4,074 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. grew its holdings in shares of American International Group by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 73,254 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $4,165,000 after acquiring an additional 1,911 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Regentatlantic Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of American International Group by 7.8% in the 4th quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC now owns 8,394 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $477,000 after acquiring an additional 609 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.57% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Barclays decreased their target price on American International Group from $63.00 to $56.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $81.00 price target on shares of American International Group in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded American International Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, July 2nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $65.57.

American International Group Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE AIG opened at $52.52 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $53.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $58.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.31 and a quick ratio of 0.31. American International Group, Inc. has a one year low of $46.18 and a one year high of $65.73. The company has a market capitalization of $41.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.25.

American International Group (NYSE:AIG – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The insurance provider reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by $0.06. American International Group had a return on equity of 7.11% and a net margin of 18.30%. The firm had revenue of $10.99 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.43 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.05 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that American International Group, Inc. will post 5.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

American International Group announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase program on Tuesday, May 3rd that authorizes the company to repurchase $6.50 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the insurance provider to buy up to 13.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

American International Group Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 16th were paid a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 15th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.44%. American International Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 11.07%.

About American International Group

American International Group, Inc offers insurance products for commercial, institutional, and individual customers in North America and internationally. The company's General Insurance segment provides general liability, environmental, commercial automobile liability, workers' compensation, casualty, and crisis management insurance products; commercial, industrial, and energy-related property insurance; and aerospace, political risk, trade credit, portfolio solutions, crop, and marine insurance.

