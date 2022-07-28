Versor Investments LP Acquires Shares of 15,125 Stride, Inc. (NYSE:LRN)

Versor Investments LP acquired a new stake in shares of Stride, Inc. (NYSE:LRN – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 15,125 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $549,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of LRN. Davy Global Fund Management Ltd grew its stake in shares of Stride by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Davy Global Fund Management Ltd now owns 10,907 shares of the company’s stock worth $364,000 after acquiring an additional 307 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Stride by 3.3% in the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 11,561 shares of the company’s stock worth $420,000 after acquiring an additional 367 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in shares of Stride by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 57,488 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,916,000 after acquiring an additional 368 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Stride by 27.4% in the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 2,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after acquiring an additional 505 shares during the period. Finally, Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in shares of Stride by 553.9% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,092 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 925 shares during the period. 85.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE LRN opened at $43.30 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $39.11 and a 200 day moving average of $36.08. The company has a current ratio of 3.48, a quick ratio of 3.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 0.33. Stride, Inc. has a 12-month low of $25.65 and a 12-month high of $44.43.

In other Stride news, EVP Vincent Mathis sold 53,506 shares of Stride stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.78, for a total transaction of $1,967,950.68. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 40,562 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,491,870.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . 6.14% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

LRN has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Stride from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Barrington Research boosted their target price on shares of Stride from $45.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Stride from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 22nd.

Stride, Inc, a technology-based education company, provides proprietary and third-party online curriculum, software systems, and educational services to facilitate individualized learning for students primarily in kindergarten through 12th grade (K-12) in the United States and internationally. Its technology-based products and services enable clients to attract, enroll, educate, track progress, and support students.

