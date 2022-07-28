Life Storage, Inc. (NYSE:LSI) Shares Sold by Versor Investments LP

Versor Investments LP reduced its holdings in Life Storage, Inc. (NYSE:LSI – Get Rating) by 6.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,918 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 282 shares during the quarter. Versor Investments LP’s holdings in Life Storage were worth $550,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LSI. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in Life Storage by 37.1% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,198 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $184,000 after acquiring an additional 324 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in Life Storage by 74.8% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 6,382 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $978,000 after acquiring an additional 2,731 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its position in Life Storage by 94.4% in the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 6,204 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $950,000 after acquiring an additional 3,013 shares during the period. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in Life Storage during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, State of Michigan Retirement System boosted its stake in Life Storage by 6.1% during the 4th quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 20,815 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,188,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. 91.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on LSI shares. Raymond James decreased their price target on Life Storage from $145.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Bank of America lowered Life Storage from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $141.00 to $133.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 21st. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on Life Storage from $166.00 to $127.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Life Storage from $142.00 to $154.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 4th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Life Storage in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Life Storage presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $141.73.

Life Storage Stock Performance

LSI opened at $119.68 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $10.10 billion, a PE ratio of 35.10, a P/E/G ratio of 5.30 and a beta of 0.56. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $112.60 and a 200-day simple moving average of $126.68. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. Life Storage, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $100.66 and a fifty-two week high of $154.45.

Life Storage (NYSE:LSI – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.89 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $233.49 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $230.01 million. Life Storage had a return on equity of 8.71% and a net margin of 32.60%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 35.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.08 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Life Storage, Inc. will post 6.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Life Storage Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 15th were given a $1.08 dividend. This represents a $4.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 14th. This is a boost from Life Storage’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.00. Life Storage’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 126.69%.

Life Storage Company Profile

Life Storage, Inc is a self-administered and self-managed equity REIT that is in the business of acquiring and managing self-storage facilities. Located in Buffalo, New York, the Company operates more than 900 storage facilities in 30 states and in the province of Ontario, Canada. The Company serves both residential and commercial storage customers with storage units rented by month.

See Also

