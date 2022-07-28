Versor Investments LP Takes Position in Euronet Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:EEFT)

Versor Investments LP acquired a new stake in Euronet Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:EEFT – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 4,308 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $561,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in EEFT. Missouri Trust & Investment Co bought a new stake in Euronet Worldwide during the 4th quarter valued at $51,000. James Reed Financial Services Inc. bought a new stake in Euronet Worldwide during the 4th quarter valued at $52,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Euronet Worldwide during the 4th quarter valued at $59,000. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Euronet Worldwide during the 1st quarter valued at $207,000. Finally, Greenleaf Trust bought a new stake in Euronet Worldwide during the 1st quarter valued at $211,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.42% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have commented on EEFT. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Euronet Worldwide in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Euronet Worldwide in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $163.00 price objective for the company. Wolfe Research decreased their price objective on shares of Euronet Worldwide from $180.00 to $120.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Euronet Worldwide from $170.00 to $145.00 in a report on Sunday. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their price objective on shares of Euronet Worldwide from $164.00 to $140.00 in a report on Monday, July 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Euronet Worldwide presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $157.17.

Euronet Worldwide Stock Up 4.2 %

Shares of Euronet Worldwide stock opened at $103.54 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 1.77. The company has a 50-day moving average of $106.88 and a 200 day moving average of $119.74. The firm has a market cap of $5.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 63.13 and a beta of 1.42. Euronet Worldwide, Inc. has a 1 year low of $92.88 and a 1 year high of $149.92.

Euronet Worldwide (NASDAQ:EEFT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The business services provider reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.59 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $718.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $726.46 million. Euronet Worldwide had a return on equity of 14.04% and a net margin of 2.89%. The firm’s revenue was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.11 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Euronet Worldwide, Inc. will post 6.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Euronet Worldwide Profile

(Get Rating)

Euronet Worldwide, Inc provides payment and transaction processing and distribution solutions to financial institutions, agents, retailers, merchants, content providers, and individual consumers worldwide. The company's Electronic Fund Transfer Processing segment provides electronic payment solutions, including automated teller machine (ATM) cash withdrawal and deposit services, ATM network participation, outsourced ATM and point-of-sale (POS) management solutions, credit and debit card outsourcing, card issuing, and merchant acquiring services.

