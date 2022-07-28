Autoliv, Inc. (NYSE:ALV) Shares Purchased by Versor Investments LP

Versor Investments LP boosted its holdings in Autoliv, Inc. (NYSE:ALV – Get Rating) by 59.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,352 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,731 shares during the quarter. Versor Investments LP’s holdings in Autoliv were worth $562,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA acquired a new position in Autoliv in the fourth quarter valued at $2,579,000. Fox Run Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in Autoliv in the fourth quarter valued at $293,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in Autoliv by 161.6% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 518 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares during the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Autoliv in the fourth quarter valued at $207,000. Finally, Cyrus J. Lawrence LLC acquired a new position in Autoliv in the first quarter valued at $26,000. 62.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Autoliv alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently commented on ALV. StockNews.com upgraded Autoliv from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Mizuho boosted their price target on Autoliv from $90.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Barclays lowered their price target on Autoliv from $115.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Autoliv from $77.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Autoliv from $74.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $97.27.

Autoliv Trading Up 3.0 %

Shares of ALV opened at $84.89 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.11 and a beta of 1.63. Autoliv, Inc. has a one year low of $66.25 and a one year high of $110.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.07. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $76.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $81.80.

Autoliv (NYSE:ALV – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 22nd. The auto parts company reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.54. The firm had revenue of $2.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.05 billion. Autoliv had a return on equity of 11.35% and a net margin of 4.12%. Autoliv’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.20 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Autoliv, Inc. will post 4.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Autoliv Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 13th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 24th were issued a $0.64 dividend. This represents a $2.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.02%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 23rd. Autoliv’s dividend payout ratio is currently 66.67%.

About Autoliv

(Get Rating)

Autoliv, Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and supplies passive safety systems to the automotive industry in Europe, the Americas, China, Japan, and rest of Asia. It offers passive safety systems, including modules and components for frontal-impact airbag protection systems, side-impact airbag protection systems, seatbelts, steering wheels, inflator technologies, and battery cut-off switches, as well as anti-whiplash systems and pedestrian protection systems, and connected safety services and solutions for riders of powered two wheelers.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ALV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Autoliv, Inc. (NYSE:ALV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Autoliv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Autoliv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.