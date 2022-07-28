Versor Investments LP Makes New $566,000 Investment in Precision Drilling Co. (NYSE:PDS)

Versor Investments LP acquired a new stake in shares of Precision Drilling Co. (NYSE:PDS – Get Rating) (TSE:PD) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 7,636 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $566,000. Versor Investments LP owned about 0.06% of Precision Drilling at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in PDS. Verdad Advisers LP acquired a new position in shares of Precision Drilling during the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Precision Drilling during the fourth quarter valued at about $193,000. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new position in shares of Precision Drilling during the fourth quarter valued at about $477,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Precision Drilling by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 38,258 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,355,000 after purchasing an additional 1,863 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in shares of Precision Drilling by 8.1% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 100,934 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,570,000 after purchasing an additional 7,599 shares in the last quarter. 43.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. CIBC raised their price target on shares of Precision Drilling from C$82.50 to C$115.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Raymond James raised shares of Precision Drilling from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. TD Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Precision Drilling from C$125.00 to C$130.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Precision Drilling from C$135.00 to C$147.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Precision Drilling from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Precision Drilling presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $104.91.

NYSE PDS opened at $63.83 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $67.34 and its 200-day moving average is $62.97. Precision Drilling Co. has a 12-month low of $28.00 and a 12-month high of $87.19. The company has a quick ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The firm has a market cap of $867.13 million, a P/E ratio of -5.74 and a beta of 2.48.

Precision Drilling (NYSE:PDS – Get Rating) (TSE:PD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The oil and gas company reported ($2.57) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.80) by ($1.77). The firm had revenue of $351.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $329.17 million. Precision Drilling had a negative net margin of 16.91% and a negative return on equity of 14.98%. Precision Drilling’s revenue was up 48.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($2.13) EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Precision Drilling Co. will post -1.65 earnings per share for the current year.

Precision Drilling Corporation, a drilling company, provides onshore drilling, completion, and production services to exploration and production companies in the oil and natural gas and geothermal industries in North America and the Middle East. The company operates in two segments, Contract Drilling Services; and Completion and Production Services.

