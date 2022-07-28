Versor Investments LP Makes New $569,000 Investment in Repligen Co. (NASDAQ:RGEN)

Versor Investments LP purchased a new position in Repligen Co. (NASDAQ:RGEN – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 3,024 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $569,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. HM Payson & Co. acquired a new stake in Repligen in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Repligen in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota acquired a new position in shares of Repligen in the 4th quarter valued at about $46,000. Tobam lifted its stake in shares of Repligen by 47.7% in the 1st quarter. Tobam now owns 260 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Repligen in the 4th quarter valued at about $52,000. 86.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on RGEN shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Repligen in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Craig Hallum reduced their price objective on Repligen from $286.00 to $274.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, UBS Group started coverage on Repligen in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $213.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $288.86.

Shares of NASDAQ:RGEN opened at $205.71 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $11.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 81.31 and a beta of 0.95. Repligen Co. has a one year low of $137.21 and a one year high of $327.32. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $165.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $172.62.

Repligen (NASDAQ:RGEN – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The biotechnology company reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $206.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $185.48 million. Repligen had a return on equity of 11.13% and a net margin of 19.86%. The company’s revenue was up 44.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.68 EPS. Analysts predict that Repligen Co. will post 3.1 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Repligen news, CEO Anthony Hunt sold 24,802 shares of Repligen stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total transaction of $4,960,400.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 194,667 shares in the company, valued at approximately $38,933,400. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Repligen news, Director Karen A. Dawes sold 14,715 shares of Repligen stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.51, for a total transaction of $2,214,754.65. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 76,532 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,518,831.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Anthony Hunt sold 24,802 shares of Repligen stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total value of $4,960,400.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 194,667 shares in the company, valued at $38,933,400. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Repligen Corporation develops and commercializes bioprocessing technologies and systems for use in biological drug manufacturing process in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It offers Protein A ligands that are the binding components of Protein A affinity chromatography resins; and cell culture growth factor products.

