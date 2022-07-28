Versor Investments LP Purchases Shares of 4,975 Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS)

Versor Investments LP acquired a new stake in shares of Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 4,975 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $579,000.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Northern Trust by 10.5% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,190,579 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $500,059,000 after purchasing an additional 397,234 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in Northern Trust by 14.4% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,010,268 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $360,059,000 after purchasing an additional 379,175 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Northern Trust by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,756,050 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,173,602,000 after buying an additional 284,401 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Northern Trust by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,419,837 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,844,366,000 after buying an additional 233,407 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Northern Trust by 2,606.0% in the 4th quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 223,868 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $26,766,000 after buying an additional 215,595 shares during the last quarter. 81.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on NTRS shares. Barclays cut their price objective on Northern Trust from $140.00 to $120.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Northern Trust from $115.00 to $107.50 in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Citigroup cut their price objective on Northern Trust from $125.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Northern Trust from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on Northern Trust from $106.00 to $99.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Northern Trust has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $119.35.

Northern Trust stock opened at $96.96 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $100.31 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $109.74. Northern Trust Co. has a 12 month low of $89.68 and a 12 month high of $135.15. The company has a market capitalization of $20.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.21 and a beta of 1.14.

Northern Trust (NASDAQ:NTRS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 20th. The asset manager reported $1.86 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.93 by ($0.07). Northern Trust had a return on equity of 14.82% and a net margin of 23.13%. The business had revenue of $1.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.77 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.72 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Northern Trust Co. will post 7.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, October 1st. Investors of record on Friday, September 9th will be given a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 8th. This is a boost from Northern Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. Northern Trust’s dividend payout ratio is 38.15%.

Northern Trust Corporation, a financial holding company, provides wealth management, asset servicing, asset management, and banking solutions for corporations, institutions, families, and individuals worldwide. It operates in two segments, Corporate & Institutional Services (C&IS) and Wealth Management.

