Versor Investments LP Acquires Shares of 29,647 Vishay Intertechnology, Inc. (NYSE:VSH)

Versor Investments LP acquired a new stake in shares of Vishay Intertechnology, Inc. (NYSE:VSH – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 29,647 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $581,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in VSH. Wasatch Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Vishay Intertechnology during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,304,000. Mountaineer Partners Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vishay Intertechnology by 85.6% in the fourth quarter. Mountaineer Partners Management LLC now owns 1,205,822 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $26,372,000 after buying an additional 556,227 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vishay Intertechnology by 26.9% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,920,893 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $42,010,000 after buying an additional 406,953 shares during the period. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Vishay Intertechnology by 32.7% in the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 1,230,978 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $26,921,000 after buying an additional 303,132 shares during the period. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vishay Intertechnology in the fourth quarter worth approximately $6,003,000. 84.04% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:VSH opened at $20.03 on Thursday. Vishay Intertechnology, Inc. has a 52-week low of $16.73 and a 52-week high of $22.93. The stock has a market cap of $2.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 1.30. The business’s 50 day moving average is $18.98 and its 200 day moving average is $19.37. The company has a quick ratio of 2.17, a current ratio of 3.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Vishay Intertechnology ( NYSE:VSH Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.13. Vishay Intertechnology had a return on equity of 21.51% and a net margin of 9.91%. The company had revenue of $853.79 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $844.14 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.46 earnings per share. Vishay Intertechnology’s revenue was up 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Vishay Intertechnology, Inc. will post 2.67 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 17th were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 16th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.00%. Vishay Intertechnology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 17.62%.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on Vishay Intertechnology in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

Vishay Intertechnology, Inc manufactures and supplies discrete semiconductors and passive electronic components in Asia, Europe, and the Americas. It operates through six segments: Metal Oxide Semiconductor Field Effect Transistors (MOSFETs), Diodes, Optoelectronic Components, Resistors, Inductors, and Capacitors.

