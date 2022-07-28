Versor Investments LP Acquires New Shares in Liberty Broadband Co. (NASDAQ:LBRDA)

Versor Investments LP acquired a new stake in Liberty Broadband Co. (NASDAQ:LBRDA – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 4,659 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $611,000.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Covestor Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Liberty Broadband in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Wahed Invest LLC bought a new position in Liberty Broadband during the 4th quarter worth about $45,000. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP bought a new position in Liberty Broadband during the 4th quarter worth about $56,000. Blair William & Co. IL increased its holdings in Liberty Broadband by 105.6% during the 4th quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 514 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 264 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in Liberty Broadband by 17.2% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 764 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 11.67% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on LBRDA shares. Benchmark reduced their price objective on shares of Liberty Broadband to $201.00 in a research note on Friday, May 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of Liberty Broadband from $196.00 to $158.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Liberty Broadband from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th.

Shares of LBRDA opened at $120.75 on Thursday. Liberty Broadband Co. has a 12 month low of $99.52 and a 12 month high of $188.76. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $115.06 and its 200-day moving average is $127.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.65 billion, a PE ratio of 22.07 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

Liberty Broadband (NASDAQ:LBRDA – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Friday, May 6th. The company reported $1.77 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $238.00 million for the quarter. Liberty Broadband had a net margin of 99.93% and a return on equity of 9.79%. Equities research analysts forecast that Liberty Broadband Co. will post 16.31 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director J David Wargo bought 300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 10th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $110.76 per share, for a total transaction of $33,228.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 32,214 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,568,022.64. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 7.63% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Liberty Broadband Corporation engages in the communications businesses. It operates through GCI Holdings and Charter segments. The GCI Holdings segment provides a range of wireless, data, video, voice, and managed services to residential customers, businesses, governmental entities, and educational and medical institutions primarily in Alaska under the GCI brand.

