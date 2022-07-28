Versor Investments LP Raises Position in Terex Co. (NYSE:TEX)

Versor Investments LP grew its holdings in shares of Terex Co. (NYSE:TEX – Get Rating) by 30.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,254 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,054 shares during the quarter. Versor Investments LP’s holdings in Terex were worth $615,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new position in shares of Terex during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in Terex in the fourth quarter valued at about $68,000. Exane Derivatives purchased a new position in Terex in the first quarter valued at about $179,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its position in Terex by 28.1% in the first quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 5,920 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $211,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares during the period. Finally, LVZ Inc. raised its position in Terex by 9.4% in the first quarter. LVZ Inc. now owns 6,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $214,000 after purchasing an additional 517 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.46% of the company’s stock.

In other news, VP Scott Posner sold 2,000 shares of Terex stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.96, for a total transaction of $67,920.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 64,621 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,194,529.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup lowered their target price on Terex from $48.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. Robert W. Baird downgraded Terex from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $44.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, April 8th. TheStreet downgraded Terex from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Terex from $57.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded Terex from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $41.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Friday, May 13th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $45.17.

Shares of TEX stock opened at $31.82 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The business has a 50 day moving average of $31.23 and a two-hundred day moving average of $36.04. Terex Co. has a 52 week low of $26.64 and a 52 week high of $53.82. The company has a market cap of $2.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.70, a PEG ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 1.57.

Terex (NYSE:TEX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.27. The company had revenue of $1 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $979.13 million. Terex had a return on equity of 21.36% and a net margin of 5.78%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Terex Co. will post 3.8 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 11th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.63%. Terex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.85%.

Terex Corporation manufactures and sells aerial work platforms and materials processing machinery worldwide. It operates in two segments, Aerial Work Platforms (AWP) and Materials Processing (MP). The AWP segment designs, manufactures, services, and markets aerial work platform equipment, utility equipment, and telehandlers under the Terex and Genie brands.

