Versor Investments LP Has $604,000 Stake in Werner Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:WERN)

Versor Investments LP boosted its holdings in shares of Werner Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:WERN – Get Rating) by 194.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 14,743 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,743 shares during the period. Versor Investments LP’s holdings in Werner Enterprises were worth $604,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC boosted its position in Werner Enterprises by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC now owns 11,786 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $562,000 after buying an additional 268 shares during the last quarter. J2 Capital Management Inc boosted its position in Werner Enterprises by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. J2 Capital Management Inc now owns 6,555 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $269,000 after buying an additional 340 shares during the last quarter. Speece Thorson Capital Group Inc. boosted its position in Werner Enterprises by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Speece Thorson Capital Group Inc. now owns 105,399 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $5,023,000 after buying an additional 345 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its position in Werner Enterprises by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 13,364 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $548,000 after buying an additional 435 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank boosted its position in Werner Enterprises by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 28,864 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,123,000 after buying an additional 520 shares during the last quarter. 91.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

WERN opened at $41.29 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $39.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $41.29. Werner Enterprises, Inc. has a 1 year low of $36.29 and a 1 year high of $48.79. The company has a market capitalization of $2.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.40, a P/E/G ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 2.34 and a quick ratio of 2.30.

Werner Enterprises ( NASDAQ:WERN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The transportation company reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.10. Werner Enterprises had a return on equity of 19.02% and a net margin of 9.24%. The firm had revenue of $764.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $754.14 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.68 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Werner Enterprises, Inc. will post 4.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 19th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 5th were paid a $0.13 dividend. This is an increase from Werner Enterprises’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 1st. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.26%. Werner Enterprises’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 13.10%.

WERN has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Stephens lowered Werner Enterprises from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $56.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Friday, April 1st. Bank of America lowered Werner Enterprises from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $38.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, April 8th. Susquehanna upgraded Werner Enterprises from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $49.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Werner Enterprises from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Werner Enterprises from $38.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $47.43.

Werner Enterprises, Inc, a transportation and logistics company, engages in transporting truckload shipments of general commodities in interstate and intrastate commerce in the United States, Mexico, and internationally. It operates through Truckload Transportation Services and Werner Logistics segments.

