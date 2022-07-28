Schneider National, Inc. (NYSE:SNDR) Shares Purchased by Versor Investments LP

Versor Investments LP lifted its position in Schneider National, Inc. (NYSE:SNDR – Get Rating) by 4.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 22,922 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,022 shares during the period. Versor Investments LP’s holdings in Schneider National were worth $585,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its position in Schneider National by 245.9% during the 4th quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 1,190,544 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,037,000 after purchasing an additional 846,374 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in Schneider National during the 4th quarter worth about $16,678,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Schneider National by 89.0% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 865,911 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,302,000 after acquiring an additional 407,779 shares in the last quarter. Goodman Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Schneider National during the 4th quarter worth about $10,035,000. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Schneider National by 154.4% during the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 385,435 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,372,000 after acquiring an additional 233,919 shares in the last quarter. 71.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SNDR has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Citigroup set a $26.00 target price on shares of Schneider National in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. KeyCorp lowered their target price on shares of Schneider National from $32.00 to $28.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 11th. Evercore ISI lowered their target price on shares of Schneider National from $29.00 to $27.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Bank of America lowered shares of Schneider National from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $23.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, April 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Schneider National from $27.00 to $23.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $28.92.

SNDR stock opened at $24.10 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $4.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.68, a PEG ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. Schneider National, Inc. has a 12 month low of $20.69 and a 12 month high of $27.50. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $23.10 and a two-hundred day moving average of $24.30.

Schneider National (NYSE:SNDR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.57 billion. Schneider National had a net margin of 7.38% and a return on equity of 19.29%. Schneider National’s quarterly revenue was up 18.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.31 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Schneider National, Inc. will post 2.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Schneider National, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides surface transportation and logistics solutions in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company operates through three segments: Truckload, Intermodal, and Logistics. The Truckload segment offers standard long-haul and regional shipping services primarily through dry van, bulk, temperature-controlled, and flat-bed equipment, as well as cross dock and customized solutions for time-sensitive loads.

