Versor Investments LP Purchases Shares of 8,613 Boise Cascade (NYSE:BCC)

Versor Investments LP acquired a new stake in Boise Cascade (NYSE:BCC – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 8,613 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $598,000.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Seizert Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Boise Cascade in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,494,000. Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Boise Cascade by 2.1% in the first quarter. Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC now owns 15,491 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,076,000 after acquiring an additional 324 shares during the period. National Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Boise Cascade during the first quarter worth $401,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Boise Cascade by 5.5% during the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 5,667 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $394,000 after purchasing an additional 294 shares during the period. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its holdings in shares of Boise Cascade by 22.6% during the first quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 3,437 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $247,000 after purchasing an additional 634 shares during the period. 91.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on BCC shares. Bank of America downgraded Boise Cascade from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $71.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, June 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on Boise Cascade from $88.00 to $72.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 23rd. StockNews.com downgraded Boise Cascade from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Truist Financial assumed coverage on Boise Cascade in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. They set a “hold” rating and a $64.00 price target for the company. Finally, Benchmark cut Boise Cascade from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Boise Cascade has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $72.25.

Boise Cascade Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of BCC stock opened at $65.66 on Thursday. Boise Cascade has a fifty-two week low of $49.22 and a fifty-two week high of $85.17. The stock has a market cap of $2.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.01, a P/E/G ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.58. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $68.41 and a 200-day simple moving average of $73.12. The company has a quick ratio of 1.84, a current ratio of 2.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

Boise Cascade (NYSE:BCC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The construction company reported $7.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.95 by $0.66. Boise Cascade had a return on equity of 62.72% and a net margin of 10.27%. The business had revenue of $2.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.19 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.76 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Boise Cascade will post 18.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Boise Cascade Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 1st were given a $2.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 31st. This represents a $10.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 15.96%. This is a boost from Boise Cascade’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. Boise Cascade’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 2.20%.

About Boise Cascade

Boise Cascade Company manufactures wood products and distributes building materials in the United States and Canada. It operates through two segments, Wood Products and Building Materials Distribution. The Wood Products segment manufactures laminated veneer lumber and laminated beams used in headers and beams; I-joists for residential and commercial flooring and roofing systems, and other structural applications; structural, appearance, and industrial plywood panels; and ponderosa pine lumber products.

