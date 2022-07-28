Versor Investments LP Purchases New Shares in Marqeta, Inc. (NASDAQ:MQ)

Versor Investments LP purchased a new stake in Marqeta, Inc. (NASDAQ:MQ – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 57,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $631,000.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Marqeta by 48.2% during the 1st quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC now owns 27,320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $302,000 after acquiring an additional 8,880 shares during the period. North Star Investment Management Corp. acquired a new position in shares of Marqeta during the 4th quarter worth $105,000. Covington Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Marqeta during the 4th quarter worth $732,000. Summit Trail Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Marqeta during the 4th quarter worth $3,892,000. Finally, ETF Managers Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Marqeta by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 830,902 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,449,000 after buying an additional 23,171 shares in the last quarter. 50.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

MQ opened at $9.35 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $5.08 billion and a P/E ratio of -17.00. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $9.49 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.28. Marqeta, Inc. has a 12 month low of $6.05 and a 12 month high of $37.90.

Marqeta ( NASDAQ:MQ Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by ($0.02). Marqeta had a negative net margin of 36.80% and a negative return on equity of 13.49%. The business had revenue of $166.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $161.01 million. Equities research analysts forecast that Marqeta, Inc. will post -0.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MQ has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Truist Financial reduced their price target on Marqeta from $20.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Morgan Stanley raised Marqeta from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $15.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on Marqeta in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $13.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Marqeta in a research note on Monday, April 4th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $15.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on Marqeta from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.03.

In other news, insider Seth R. Weissman sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.50, for a total value of $950,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,157 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $58,491.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Marqeta, Inc operates a cloud-based open application programming interface platform that delivers card issuing and transaction processing services to developers, technical product managers, and visionary entrepreneurs. It offers its solutions in various verticals, including commerce disruptors, digital banks, tech giants, and financial institutions.

