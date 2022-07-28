Versor Investments LP Makes New Investment in Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAWW)

Versor Investments LP acquired a new position in shares of Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAWW – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 6,752 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $583,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of AAWW. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Atlas Air Worldwide by 264.9% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 434,140 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $40,861,000 after buying an additional 315,170 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Atlas Air Worldwide in the first quarter valued at approximately $16,505,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Atlas Air Worldwide in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $12,807,000. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Atlas Air Worldwide by 10.1% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,193,155 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $112,300,000 after purchasing an additional 109,588 shares during the period. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Atlas Air Worldwide by 1,363.9% in the fourth quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 97,656 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $9,191,000 after purchasing an additional 90,985 shares during the period.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com upgraded Atlas Air Worldwide from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 21st. Wolfe Research lowered Atlas Air Worldwide from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $73.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, April 5th.

Atlas Air Worldwide stock opened at $71.25 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $65.43 and a two-hundred day moving average of $73.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The firm has a market cap of $2.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.64 and a beta of 1.26. Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $58.70 and a twelve month high of $97.13.

Atlas Air Worldwide (NASDAQ:AAWW – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The transportation company reported $2.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.59 by $0.40. The business had revenue of $1.04 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.02 billion. Atlas Air Worldwide had a return on equity of 21.23% and a net margin of 11.53%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 20.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.45 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings, Inc. will post 16.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides outsourced aircraft and aviation operating services. It operates through two segments, Airline Operations and Dry Leasing. The company offers outsourced cargo and passenger aircraft operating solutions, including contractual service arrangements, such as the provision of aircraft; and value-added services, including crew, maintenance, and insurance to aircraft and other customers.

