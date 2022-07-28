Versor Investments LP Trims Stake in Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. (NYSE:RS)

Versor Investments LP reduced its holdings in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. (NYSE:RS – Get Rating) by 30.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,220 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,435 shares during the period. Versor Investments LP’s holdings in Reliance Steel & Aluminum were worth $590,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in RS. Rational Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new position in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota bought a new position in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Denali Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 100.0% during the first quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 200 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton boosted its position in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 704.3% during the first quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 378 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 331 shares during the last quarter. 81.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
In other news, VP Jeffrey Wayne Durham sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $196.06, for a total value of $1,960,600.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 19,071 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,739,060.26. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.
NYSE RS opened at $186.72 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 2.28 and a current ratio of 3.96. The company has a market capitalization of $11.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.13 and a beta of 0.81. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $180.37 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $180.14. Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. has a one year low of $135.46 and a one year high of $211.65.
Reliance Steel & Aluminum (NYSE:RS – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $8.42 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.20 by $1.22. The business had revenue of $4.49 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.03 billion. Reliance Steel & Aluminum had a net margin of 10.61% and a return on equity of 27.94%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 58.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $4.10 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. will post 26.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co operates as a diversified metal solutions provider and the metals service center company in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company distributes a line of approximately 100,000 metal products, including alloy, aluminum, brass, copper, carbon steel, stainless steel, titanium, and specialty steel products; and provides metals processing services to general manufacturing, non-residential construction, transportation, aerospace, energy, electronics and semiconductor fabrication, and heavy industries.
