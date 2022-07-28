Versor Investments LP Sells 3,487 Shares of Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI)

Versor Investments LP lowered its holdings in Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI – Get Rating) by 25.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,972 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,487 shares during the period. Versor Investments LP’s holdings in Service Co. International were worth $656,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL lifted its holdings in shares of Service Co. International by 11.9% during the 4th quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 14,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,001,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Bowling Portfolio Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Service Co. International during the 1st quarter worth approximately $585,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Service Co. International by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 150,372 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,897,000 after acquiring an additional 2,858 shares during the period. Convergence Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Service Co. International during the 1st quarter worth approximately $122,000. Finally, Eaton Vance Management lifted its holdings in shares of Service Co. International by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 23,970 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,267,000 after acquiring an additional 858 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.03% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Service Co. International

In other Service Co. International news, VP Gregory T. Sangalis sold 22,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.29, for a total value of $1,579,812.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 128,181 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,881,661.49. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Thomas L. Ryan sold 12,153 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.22, for a total transaction of $841,230.66. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 968,909 shares in the company, valued at $67,067,880.98. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP Gregory T. Sangalis sold 22,800 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.29, for a total transaction of $1,579,812.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 128,181 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,881,661.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 186,216 shares of company stock worth $13,088,279. 5.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Service Co. International Price Performance

SCI stock opened at $73.73 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $69.16 and a 200 day simple moving average of $66.25. The stock has a market cap of $11.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.59, a P/E/G ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.70. Service Co. International has a 1 year low of $57.27 and a 1 year high of $73.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.15, a current ratio of 0.59 and a quick ratio of 0.55.

Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.35. Service Co. International had a net margin of 19.00% and a return on equity of 40.43%. The firm had revenue of $1.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.32 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Service Co. International will post 3.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Service Co. International announced that its board has authorized a stock buyback program on Wednesday, May 4th that permits the company to buyback $394.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to repurchase up to 3.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Service Co. International Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th were given a $0.52 dividend. This is a boost from Service Co. International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.82%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 14th. Service Co. International’s dividend payout ratio is 21.14%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on SCI. Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of Service Co. International from $64.00 to $74.00 in a report on Monday, May 9th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Service Co. International in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Service Co. International Company Profile

Service Corporation International provides deathcare products and services in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Funeral and Cemetery segments. Its funeral service and cemetery operations comprise funeral service locations, cemeteries, funeral service/cemetery combination locations, crematoria, and other businesses.

