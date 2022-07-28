Versor Investments LP Takes $661,000 Position in Viasat, Inc. (NASDAQ:VSAT)

Versor Investments LP acquired a new stake in Viasat, Inc. (NASDAQ:VSAT – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 13,544 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $661,000.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of VSAT. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of Viasat in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Viasat during the first quarter valued at approximately $212,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new stake in Viasat during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $214,000. Pacific Wealth Management bought a new stake in Viasat during the first quarter valued at approximately $217,000. Finally, Inspire Investing LLC bought a new stake in Viasat during the first quarter valued at approximately $234,000. 83.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Viasat alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of Viasat from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. B. Riley lowered their price objective on shares of Viasat from $145.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Viasat from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 27th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Viasat from $49.00 to $34.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 1st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on shares of Viasat from $58.00 to $44.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $57.25.

Viasat Stock Up 6.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ VSAT opened at $30.49 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $32.75 and its 200 day moving average is $40.38. The company has a market cap of $2.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -145.19 and a beta of 1.25. Viasat, Inc. has a 52 week low of $25.38 and a 52 week high of $68.76.

Viasat (NASDAQ:VSAT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 25th. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.39) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by ($0.33). The company had revenue of $701.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $724.40 million. Viasat had a negative net margin of 0.56% and a negative return on equity of 0.58%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.11 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Viasat, Inc. will post -0.38 earnings per share for the current year.

Viasat Profile

(Get Rating)

Viasat, Inc provides broadband and communications products and services worldwide. The company's Satellite Services segment offers satellite-based fixed broadband services, including broadband internet access and voice over internet protocol services to consumers and businesses; in-flight entertainment and aviation software services to commercial airlines; community internet services; mobile broadband services, including satellite-based internet services to energy offshore vessels, cruise ships, consumer ferries, and yachts; and energy services, which include ultra-secure solutions IP connectivity, bandwidth-optimized over-the-top applications, industrial internet-of-things big data enablement, and industry-leading machine learning analytics.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Viasat Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Viasat and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.