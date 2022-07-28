Versor Investments LP Makes New Investment in Masimo Co. (NASDAQ:MASI)

Versor Investments LP purchased a new position in shares of Masimo Co. (NASDAQ:MASI – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 4,623 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $673,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MASI. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in Masimo by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 19,602 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $5,743,000 after purchasing an additional 959 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new stake in shares of Masimo during the 4th quarter valued at about $907,000. Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Masimo during the 4th quarter valued at about $374,000. Brown Advisory Inc. grew its position in shares of Masimo by 12.8% during the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 5,711 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,673,000 after acquiring an additional 647 shares during the period. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its position in shares of Masimo by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 5,938 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,739,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares during the period. 92.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently issued reports on MASI. StockNews.com upgraded Masimo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Wolfe Research began coverage on Masimo in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $160.00 price objective on the stock. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price objective on Masimo from $205.00 to $163.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on Masimo from $175.00 to $150.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Masimo from $160.00 to $130.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $179.60.

Masimo Stock Up 1.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ MASI opened at $142.60 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $7.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.85 and a beta of 0.98. Masimo Co. has a 52-week low of $112.07 and a 52-week high of $305.21. The business’s 50 day moving average is $135.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $155.35.

Masimo (NASDAQ:MASI – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The medical equipment provider reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $304.24 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $308.04 million. Masimo had a return on equity of 15.46% and a net margin of 17.91%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.90 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Masimo Co. will post 4.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Masimo



Masimo Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets noninvasive monitoring technologies and hospital automation solutions worldwide. The company offers masimo signal extraction technology (SET) pulse oximetry with measure-through motion and low perfusion pulse oximetry monitoring to address the primary limitations of conventional pulse oximetry.

Further Reading

