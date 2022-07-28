abrdn plc Decreases Stock Position in TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL)

abrdn plc lessened its holdings in shares of TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL – Get Rating) by 24.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 100,117 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 32,158 shares during the period. abrdn plc’s holdings in TE Connectivity were worth $13,308,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Larson Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in TE Connectivity during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. AHL Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of TE Connectivity during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Shore Point Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of TE Connectivity during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Glassman Wealth Services purchased a new position in TE Connectivity in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC purchased a new position in TE Connectivity in the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.16% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently commented on TEL shares. Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of TE Connectivity from $144.00 to $130.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $134.00 price target (down from $166.00) on shares of TE Connectivity in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. StockNews.com raised shares of TE Connectivity from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Cowen cut their target price on shares of TE Connectivity from $160.00 to $125.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of TE Connectivity from $169.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, TE Connectivity presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $152.55.

TE Connectivity Price Performance

Shares of TE Connectivity stock opened at $127.83 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $120.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $130.33. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The stock has a market cap of $41.18 billion, a PE ratio of 16.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.28. TE Connectivity Ltd. has a 52 week low of $107.12 and a 52 week high of $166.44.

TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The electronics maker reported $1.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.75 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $4.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.90 billion. TE Connectivity had a return on equity of 22.10% and a net margin of 16.14%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.79 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that TE Connectivity Ltd. will post 7.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TE Connectivity announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase program on Friday, June 17th that authorizes the company to buyback $1.50 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the electronics maker to reacquire up to 4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Activity at TE Connectivity

In related news, Director Thomas J. Lynch sold 12,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.86, for a total value of $1,598,436.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 11,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,490,605. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.73% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

TE Connectivity Profile

TE Connectivity Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells connectivity and sensor solutions in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, and the Americas. The company operates through three segments: Transportation Solutions, Industrial Solutions, and Communications Solutions.

Further Reading

