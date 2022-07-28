abrdn plc Trims Holdings in Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE)

abrdn plc cut its stake in Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE – Get Rating) by 36.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 85,606 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 49,354 shares during the quarter. abrdn plc’s holdings in Nucor were worth $13,153,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton grew its position in shares of Nucor by 2.8% in the first quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 2,276 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $338,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Grove Bank & Trust grew its position in shares of Nucor by 1.2% in the first quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 5,641 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $839,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in Nucor by 3.0% during the first quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,223 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $330,000 after buying an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Partners LLC grew its position in Nucor by 0.7% during the first quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 11,380 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,692,000 after buying an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. grew its position in Nucor by 9.5% during the first quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 934 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $138,000 after buying an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. 77.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Nucor alerts:

Nucor Trading Up 3.3 %

NYSE NUE opened at $127.33 on Thursday. Nucor Co. has a 1-year low of $88.50 and a 1-year high of $187.90. The company has a current ratio of 2.62, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $117.90 and a 200-day moving average of $127.49. The firm has a market cap of $33.88 billion, a PE ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 1.30.

Nucor Announces Dividend

Nucor ( NYSE:NUE Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The basic materials company reported $9.67 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.01 by $0.66. The business had revenue of $11.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.59 billion. Nucor had a return on equity of 57.78% and a net margin of 21.03%. Nucor’s quarterly revenue was up 34.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $5.04 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Nucor Co. will post 30.22 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 30th will be given a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 29th. Nucor’s dividend payout ratio is currently 6.14%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on Nucor from $168.00 to $128.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Nucor from $142.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Argus boosted their target price on Nucor from $140.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Nucor from $146.00 to $125.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 14th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on Nucor from $148.00 to $130.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $133.18.

Insider Transactions at Nucor

In other news, CEO Leon J. Topalian sold 48,768 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.61, for a total value of $5,491,764.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 135,809 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,293,451.49. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Allen C. Behr sold 3,407 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.17, for a total value of $416,233.19. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 64,087 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,829,508.79. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Leon J. Topalian sold 48,768 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.61, for a total value of $5,491,764.48. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 135,809 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,293,451.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

About Nucor

(Get Rating)

Nucor Corporation manufactures and sells steel and steel products. The company's Steel Mills segment produces hot-rolled, cold-rolled, and galvanized sheet steel products; plate steel products; wide-flange beams, beam blanks, and H-piling and sheet piling products; and bar steel products, such as blooms, billets, concrete reinforcing and merchant bars, and special bar quality products.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NUE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Nucor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nucor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.