State Street Co. (NYSE:STT) Stock Position Decreased by abrdn plc

abrdn plc cut its stake in shares of State Street Co. (NYSE:STT – Get Rating) by 15.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 149,492 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 26,489 shares during the quarter. abrdn plc’s holdings in State Street were worth $13,377,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC boosted its position in shares of State Street by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC now owns 2,124 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $197,000 after buying an additional 101 shares during the period. MMA Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of State Street by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. MMA Asset Management LLC now owns 2,691 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $250,000 after buying an additional 124 shares during the period. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC raised its holdings in shares of State Street by 4.9% during the first quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC now owns 3,010 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $262,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of State Street by 7.3% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,107 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $196,000 after acquiring an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Checchi Capital Advisers LLC raised its holdings in shares of State Street by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 3,864 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $359,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.48% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently issued reports on STT shares. StockNews.com started coverage on State Street in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on State Street from $95.00 to $71.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on State Street from $67.00 to $65.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Argus upgraded State Street from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $93.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on State Street from $90.00 to $80.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 14th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $84.12.

State Street Trading Up 2.9 %

State Street Increases Dividend

Shares of NYSE:STT opened at $68.91 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $25.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.54, a P/E/G ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.60. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $66.17 and its 200-day moving average is $78.91. State Street Co. has a 52-week low of $58.79 and a 52-week high of $104.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.53.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 3rd will be given a $0.63 dividend. This is an increase from State Street’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 30th. State Street’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 31.58%.

State Street Company Profile

State Street Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of financial products and services to institutional investors worldwide. The company offers investment servicing products and services, including custody; product accounting; daily pricing and administration; master trust and master custody; depotbank services; record-keeping; cash management; foreign exchange, brokerage and other trading services; securities finance and enhanced custody products; deposit and short-term investment facilities; loans and lease financing; investment manager and alternative investment manager operations outsourcing; performance, risk, and compliance analytics; and financial data management to support institutional investors.

See Also

